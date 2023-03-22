Advance Discount Ticket Sales for Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Launch on April 1
Rhinebeck, NY, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, one of the most popular culinary events in the region, is pleased to announce the launch of its advance discount ticket sales on April 1. The festival will be held on September 9 &10 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6550 Spring Brook Ave., Rhinebeck, NY, 12572.
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, now in its 23rd year, is a two-day event featuring some of New York State’s best wineries, craft beers, spirits, gourmet foods, and food trucks from the Hudson Valley and beyond. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with more than 200 vendors showcasing their products.
By purchasing tickets in advance, attendees can take advantage of discounted rates and avoid long lines on the day of the festival. Early bird tickets will be available for purchase starting April 1 through the festival's website, www.HudsonValleyWineFest.com, and will be priced at a 50% discount for 24 hours on April 1. Regular discounted tickets will be available online or at the gate on the days of the event at the regular price.
"We are excited to offer our loyal customers and new attendees an opportunity to purchase tickets at a discounted rate," said Michael Babcock, the festival's organizer. "With more than 200 vendors participating this year, we expect the festival to be bigger and better than ever before. This is an event you don't want to miss."
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is family-friendly, and attendees of all ages are welcome. In addition to food and drink, there will be live music, cooking demonstrations, and other fun activities.
For more information about the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival:
Email: mbabcock@hudsonvalleywinefest.com
Call: 845.658.7510
