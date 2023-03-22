Advance Discount Ticket Sales for Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Launch on April 1

The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, now in its 23rd year, one of the largest in the northeast, is a two-day event featuring some of New York State’s best wineries, craft beers, spirits, gourmet foods, and food trucks from throughout New York and beyond. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with more than 200 vendors showcasing their products.