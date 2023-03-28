Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product.
Woodstock, IL, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HuntEmUp.com, “The World Wide Sporting Dog Superstore,” has introduced a new state of the art website that caters to the needs of the Sporting Dog Enthusiast as well as the Waterfowl Sportsman. HuntEmUp.com has been in business since 2004 and 2024 will recognize their 20 year Anniversary.
As part of this milestone they have several things planned for this upcoming year. First, is the launch of several giveaways planned for their Social Media accounts and the addition of several new exciting product lines.
The first of these new product lines is Buck.It Ready Seed. Buck.It Ready Seed offers premium food plot seed for the best results when attracting wildlife to your property. Knowing what deer prefer, when they prefer it and putting the best seed together for the deer and your special hunting spot, is what Buck.It Ready Performance Food Plot Seed Mixtures is all about. One of the more popular seed mixes is the Fence Jumper blend, this premium perennial mix is just what the deer ordered. It is a high yield mix that can tolerate the deer hammering on it. Offers high levels of protein and forgeability. It is highly digestible allowing deer to graze longer and more frequently.
Recently, due to their continued growth they have added office and shipping personnel to continue to provide customers with the exceptional service that you have come to know from HuntEmUp.com.
HuntEmUp.com’s philosophy is that there is too much competition, not to do things better than everyone else.
As part of this milestone they have several things planned for this upcoming year. First, is the launch of several giveaways planned for their Social Media accounts and the addition of several new exciting product lines.
The first of these new product lines is Buck.It Ready Seed. Buck.It Ready Seed offers premium food plot seed for the best results when attracting wildlife to your property. Knowing what deer prefer, when they prefer it and putting the best seed together for the deer and your special hunting spot, is what Buck.It Ready Performance Food Plot Seed Mixtures is all about. One of the more popular seed mixes is the Fence Jumper blend, this premium perennial mix is just what the deer ordered. It is a high yield mix that can tolerate the deer hammering on it. Offers high levels of protein and forgeability. It is highly digestible allowing deer to graze longer and more frequently.
Recently, due to their continued growth they have added office and shipping personnel to continue to provide customers with the exceptional service that you have come to know from HuntEmUp.com.
HuntEmUp.com’s philosophy is that there is too much competition, not to do things better than everyone else.
Contact
HuntEmUp.comContact
Joe Scarpy
708-341-2576
www.HuntEmUp.com
Joe Scarpy
708-341-2576
www.HuntEmUp.com
Multimedia
Fence Jumper (Clover/Alfalfa/Chicory)
This premium perennial mix is just what the deer ordered. It is a high yield mix that can tolerate the deer hammering on it. Offers high levels of protein and forgeability. It is highly digestible allowing deer to graze longer and more frequently.
Categories