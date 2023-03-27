Author Garry Estrada’s New Book, "Letters from Heaven: Divine Inspiration," is a Contemplative Work Offering a Message of Hope and Love for Christian Readers
Recent release “Letters from Heaven: Divine Inspiration,” from Page Publishing author Garry Estrada, is a heartfelt devotional comprised of five messages representing hope, grace, God’s listening ear, and supernatural intervention.
Ham Lake, MN, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Garry Estrada, a Christian author and California native who earned a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix before suffering from illness and now resides in Minnesota, where he enjoys Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, cooking, swimming, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Letters from Heaven: Divine Inspiration”: a prayerful volume inspired by the painful vicissitudes of the human experience.
“Letters from Heaven” is a book inspired by the Holy Spirit that represents the unconditional love of God. The following five letters represent hope, grace, God’s listening ear, and His supernatural intervention. Have you ever had a loved one pass away and wished they would have or could have sent you a letter? “A Letter from Heaven: Glory to the Father through Jesus His Son” is such a letter. After reading this letter, you, the reader, are left with a peace that goes beyond understanding as you begin to understand more completely.
Have you ever begun a walk with God and rebelled or known of a loved one that has walked away from God? “A Letter to the Prodigal Son: From the Rising to the Setting to the Rising of the Morning Son” is a letter drafted by God and addressed to the prodigal son. This is a letter of hope, grace, mercy, and the unconditional love and patience of God. It is a letter that offers a light at the end of a long and lonely journey.
When you experience the troubles of life and become exhausted from all your turmoil, what is God’s response? When you cannot see the light at the end of your troubles, what is God’s response? “Psalm 23, Illustrated” is all about the listening ear of God and how He responds to our needs, our plight, our wearisomeness. No matter what your situation is, God has a response.
Are you the victim of abuse—sexual, emotional, physical? Do you know of someone who is a victim of abuse? During such times, life seems dark, lonely, and often without hope. Such victims often feel isolated, where there is seemingly no one who understands or who can relate. “Dear Hurting” was written by someone who can both empathize and sympathize with those who have gone through such pain. This is also a letter of hope and of new beginnings. It is a letter that offers a place of healing.
Have you ever had a friend who passed away, whose life represented unconditional love? Someone so special that your life was forever changed because of their presence in your life? Do you wish you could write them a letter, thanking them for their unconditional love to you? “A Letter to Heaven: Mary Lynn” is such a letter. It’s a letter to that person sent to the throne of God, stamped “please deliver to Mary Lynn.” It’s a letter of thanksgiving and one of appreciation and love.
These five letters give the reader a glimpse into the mind and heart of God, as dictated by one of His servants. May God’s blessings and comfort be on all who venture to read these letters.
Published by Page Publishing, Garry Estrada’s engrossing book is an excellent resource for prayerful Christian meditation.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Letters from Heaven: Divine Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
