Elizabeth Grundin’s New Book, "Moonlight Confessions," is a Captivating Collection of Poetry That Gives Readers a Glimpse Into the Author’s Conflicted Internal World
Recent release “Moonlight Confessions,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Grundin, is a study on the author’s struggles and her walk with Christ. Ranging from moments of yearning to stark clarity, Grundin’s poetry takes readers on a whirlwind journey through the spectrum of human emotion.
Milton, FL, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Grundin, a Southerner whose deep love of life motivates her to write, has completed her new book, “Moonlight Confessions”: an uplifting and absorbing selection of prose and inspirational thought.
“In life, there is a bit of danger in our souls,” says Grundin. “Holding us up in hope and courage through times of hardship. It’s that thing which whispers in the back of your mind that better days are ahead. It grasps us by the soul to light our paths to another day… lest we run for freedom toward our eternity! Giving our best when best doesn’t seem enough, dig the danger inside and leave the world beautiful! For all the soul’s danger, we are exquisite! ‘Live life with danger in your Soul!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Grundin’s moving tale captures her complex spirit. Filled with a sense of wanting, Grundin’s work relays a profound desire to be better. She shares the lessons she has learned through her relationship with God in a unique and engaging way through her poems.
“Moonlight Confessions” begins as a traditional poetry book but compellingly shifts to a more freeform style of prose. Seemingly as a result of being empowered through Christ, Grundin’s writing goes from bleak and blunt to flowing words of encouragement. Readers are sure to relate to the author’s struggles as well as find motivation in her triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Moonlight Confessions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
