Elizabeth Grundin’s New Book, "Moonlight Confessions," is a Captivating Collection of Poetry That Gives Readers a Glimpse Into the Author’s Conflicted Internal World

Recent release “Moonlight Confessions,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Grundin, is a study on the author’s struggles and her walk with Christ. Ranging from moments of yearning to stark clarity, Grundin’s poetry takes readers on a whirlwind journey through the spectrum of human emotion.