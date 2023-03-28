Karli Stone’s Newly Released “Baking In His Presence” is an Enjoyable Opportunity to Learn New Alternatives to Basic Cake Mixes and Take a Moment for God
“Baking In His Presence,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karli Stone, is a fun opportunity for creative devotions as readers reflect on the heartfelt messages of faith as they prepare delightful desserts.
North Augusta, SC, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Baking In His Presence”: a creative opportunity for spicing up a simple box mix. “Baking In His Presence” is the creation of published author Karli Stone.
Stone shares, “Do you like quick, easy, and affordable baking recipes? Would you like to grow in your faith while making delicious desserts? If so, "Baking in His Presence" is for you. This book offers concise recipes and devotionals.
Use box mixes to create easy and delicious “homemade” desserts. Experience the presence of God right in your kitchen. Create easy treats for your favorite family member—the dog!
Enjoy stress-free and fun baking. Eat cake!
'Whatever you do, do it all for the Glory of God.' (1 Corinthians 10:31).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karli Stone’s new book will share delicious recipes and equally nourishing portions of God’s word.
Stone shares in hope of bringing readers a fun way to celebrate the Lord and create mouth-watering treats for the whole family.
Consumers can purchase “Baking In His Presence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Baking In His Presence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
