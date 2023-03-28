Jacobs Obamedo’s Newly Released “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him” is an Impactful Message of the Importance of Standing Boldly in Faith

“You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith,'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacobs Obamedo is a thoughtful discussion of the dangers of allowing anxiety and doubt to hold a place within one’s spiritual and personal journey.