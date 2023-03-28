Jacobs Obamedo’s Newly Released “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him” is an Impactful Message of the Importance of Standing Boldly in Faith
“You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith,'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacobs Obamedo is a thoughtful discussion of the dangers of allowing anxiety and doubt to hold a place within one’s spiritual and personal journey.
Union, NJ, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith'”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking spiritual empowerment. “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith'” is the creation of published author Jacobs Obamedo, a graduate from the University of Nigeria–Nsukka with a bachelor of science degree in economics/sociology. He attended Hampstead Bible School–London and was pastor of Hither Green Gospel Assembly Lewisham in London, England.
He holds a master’s degree in theology from Lighthouse Christian College in Beebe, Arkansas, and a doctoral degree in theology from Christian Outreach Bible Institute College Seminary in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is married to Felicia with four adult sprit-filled children.
Obamedo shares, “Do you know that without faith, your existence has no place in God? Doubt’s desire is to void your destiny with God. Until your faith is the same under all circumstances, there will still be room for doubt and anxiety in your life. How are you with His Word?
Are you still wrestling with doubt, fear, anxiety, or unbelief?
You need to urgently break the backbone of doubt and unbelief in your walk of faith. Doubt is a thief of your blessings and an enemy of your destiny. Doubt and worry are offensive to God and spiritually oppressive to His children. The only way to change a person is to change the way he thinks and eats. Think on the Word and learn to eat His Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacobs Obamedo’s new book is an engaging four volume collection in one impactful publication.
Obamedo shares in hope of offering a motivating and uplifting message for anyone who seeks to find a fulfilling and confident sense of faith.
Consumers can purchase “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Believe In God, But You Don’t Trust Him: 'Journey From Passive To Active Faith,'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Categories