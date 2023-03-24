Fend Industries Offers Free Training to Volusia County School Resource Officers (SRO)
Fend Industries is excited to announce that they will be offering free training to all Volusia County School Resource Officers (SROs) in their state-of-the-art Law Enforcement Active Shooter and Use-of-Force simulators.
Port Orange, FL, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The training will take place at Fend Industries' headquarters in Port Orange, Florida, where SROs will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on training exercises in realistic simulated scenarios. These simulations will allow officers to practice critical decision-making skills and hone their response times in high-pressure situations.
The Law Enforcement Active Shooter simulator provides an immersive training environment that allows officers to practice responding to an active shooter scenario. The simulator uses advanced technology to create realistic scenarios that can help officers prepare for real-life situations.
The Use-of-Force simulator, on the other hand, provides officers with a safe and controlled environment to practice decision-making skills in situations that require the use of force. This simulator allows officers to practice different levels of force, such as verbal commands, physical force, and even the use of firearms.
Fend Industries is committed to providing the highest level of training to law enforcement officers, and this free training opportunity for Volusia County SROs is just one example of that commitment.
"We are honored to offer this training to the dedicated men and women who serve as School Resource Officers in Volusia County," said Danny Robertson, the Founder and Lead instructor for Fend Industries. "Their service and dedication to our communities deserve the best training possible, and we are proud to be able to offer them access to our state-of-the-art simulators."
The training will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and interested SROs can contact Fend Industries directly to schedule their training. Fend Industries hopes that this training opportunity will help to improve the safety and security of Volusia County schools, and they look forward to continuing to work with law enforcement agencies to provide the highest level of training and support.
Contact
Fend Industries LLCContact
Daniel Robertson
833-423-FEND
www.fendindustries.com
Daniel Robertson
833-423-FEND
www.fendindustries.com
