MyResClub Launches Luxury Skin Care Cosmetic Line “SOS Beauty”
A beauty company dedicated to research and development. SOS Beauty to launch over 250 products and its own proprietary formulations every month for both skin and hair care.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ResClub/MyResClub CEO Craig Shawn Williamson announced today the upcoming launch of the next line of products in the powerful MyResClub Sales Platform, "SOS Beauty." The beauty line is the next product offering to the existing MyResClub system and represents the company’s first move outside travel and leisure.
ResClub/MyResClub has made a significant impact on changing lives through earning and investments, philanthropy through foundations, and education of its 16,000+ sales force in 5 countries. Williamson states, “We have the finest executives in the business driving MyResClub. Our sales force is international, currently over 16,000 and adding 3,000 per month. They are sophisticated and highly focused on customer needs. You will see us rolling out many more lines to our salesforce.” (www.MyResClub.com)
SOS Beauty is unique as it focuses on the research and development of beneficial products for women, not celebrity endorsements. SOS Beauty creates unique relationships with all clients to understand better their personal needs to achieve the healthiest skincare routine through custom formulas designed for each consumer.
“SOS Beauty is a luxury product line set to be available on Shopify, Amazon, Ebay and other marketplaces,” says SOS VP of Development Shereen Dibseh. She adds, “However, the MyResClub salesforce will have access to exclusive pricing, offers, for its customers and deals not found in those public brand outlets.”
Projected to become one of the fastest-growing online beauty brands due to its launch through the powerful MyResClub Network Marketing platform, SOS Beauty is launching with more than 250 individual products and proprietary formulations released each month based upon direct customer feedback.
About ResClub
ResClub is a vacation real estate investment company and developer with its own Special Purpose Investment Platform. The ResClub model allows investors to earn a high fixed annual return on their investment and enjoy the usage of any ResClub property through the MyResClub portal. Investors have access to the subscriber service of MyResClub with over one million vacation locations, flights, car rental, theme parks, dining, shopping, theme parks, tee times, travel concierge, group travel, and cruises, all at 10% and 50% paid back to their credit card within 3 to 5 days of the charge.
The ResClub Investor portal is a state-of-the-art online platform that automates investment, distribution, compliance, and reporting and allows for efficient and convenient investing.
Contact
SOS BeautyContact
Shereen Dibseh
(954) 594-3292
www.myresclub.com
