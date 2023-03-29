Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense Academy Emerges as Overall Winners of Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2022
Miami Lakes-based martial arts school dominates Jiu-Jitsu World League competition.
Miami Lakes, FL, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense academy competed in the Jiu-Jitsu World League competition on February 25, 2023, and has emerged as the overall winners of the Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2022.
The biggest highlight of the academy's victory is their achievement of the 2022 Season Championship. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy is now the 2022 Season Champions for Adult Gi, Adult NoGi, Adult Elite 8, Kids Gi, and Kids Elite 8. Additionally, the academy placed second overall in the kids and adult's division.
"Professor Wilson, the coaches, and students have created a winning culture here at the academy, with a focused training regiment which pushes the athletes to perform to their best potential - day in and day out. We’re now seeing the results of this hard work in the form of being the 2022 Jiu-Jitsu World League Champions,” said Professor Carlos Ramirez, who established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014.
The academy's exceptional performance in the competition is evident from their victory in five divisions.
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy is one of the leading Jiu-Jitsu academies Florida. The academy provides top-notch Jiu-Jitsu instruction for students of all levels and ages. Competition training, mixed martial arts, and wrestling are all available at their training center.
About:
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact:
Amelia Viera
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Address: 7337 Miami Lakes Dr., Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Phone: (305) 582-3405
Email: riliongraciemiamilakes@yahoo.com
Website: https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
