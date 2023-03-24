KeyCast Upgrades AI Virtual Green Screen Software for Professional Broadcast
Dallas, TX, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KeyCast, a leading provider of virtual green screen software for professional broadcast, has announced major upgrades to its user experience, support for 1080p, 60fps formats and IP protocols SRT, NDI as well as plans to add full-body support, single GPU hardware requirement in 2023. These new features will be showcased at the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference in Las Vegas.
The enhanced user experience includes a completely redesigned interface with more intuitive controls, making it easier for users to access key features and navigate the software. The new 1080p 60fps support will allow KeyCast users to produce and broadcast with higher resolution and smoother frame rates, improving the overall quality of their content.
KeyCast's support for SRT and NDI will provide users with greater flexibility in their live video production workflows. SRT support enables users to deliver high-quality, low-latency video streams over unreliable networks, while NDI allows broadcasters to easily and efficiently transmit high-quality video, audio, and metadata over IP networks.
"We're excited to announce these new upgrades to KeyCast in advance of NAB," said Layne Fox, CEO of KeyCast. "We've been working overtime to make our product more robust, user-friendly and compatible with more IP workflows. We're thrilled with the new UI and to add support for full HD resolution, SRT and NDI. These improvements are a direct result of feedback from our users and are aimed at making our solution even more powerful, and easier to use."
In addition to the new features shipping in Q2, KeyCast has announced that development for full body shot support is underway with potential for release as early as 2023. Support for full body shots will enable users, for the first time ever, to place a complete human into virtual environments without using chroma key technologies. KeyCast also plans to announce reduced hardware requirements, to single-GPU systems, which will dramatically reduce cost to customers and enable deeper product integration opportunities.
KeyCast, by Tarantula AI, Inc. is a leading developer of virtual green screen software designed for professional broadcast. The novel AI-based solution provides automatic keying in real time using standard cameras, with professional-grade accuracy and without green screen. The NAB conference, which will take place from April 16th to 19th in Las Vegas, is the premier event for professionals in the broadcasting industry. KeyCast will be exhibiting at booth #N3372, where attendees can learn more about the software and see live demos with the new upgrades in action.
Contact: Joel Wood, VP of Business Development joel@keycast.ai
Visit: www.keycast.ai for more information and to schedule appointments with KeyCast at NAB
