Abundant Harvest Launches New Fragrance Line to Support Advancement of Entrepreneurship Programs
Atlanta, GA, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- During the launch on February 25, 2023, Abundant Harvest introduced a new approach to inspire and empower others to celebrate their victories each day while helping other Entrepreneurs survive past the five year fail rate mark. Founders, Natasha E. Davis and Michael Pearson, knew exactly what they wanted to create for their new chemical free fragrance and gift line. With a strong belief that each person who is diligent, hardworking and committed to achieving their goals, deserves the opportunity to celebrate their abundant harvest through special, memorable and unique ways; is what spearheaded this launch.
The mission of Our Abundant Harvest is to support the victories and wins for small business owners. In today’s economy, the small business success rate beyond 10 years is barely 25%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years and 45% fail during their first five years. In 2021, the BLS reported over 840,000 new businesses launched. Based on historical data the economy will lose over 460,000 of these businesses by 2026 due to entrepreneurship burnout, lack of funding and lack of scalability.
In an effort to help give other Entrepreneurs a better chance of succeeding, Abundant Harvest allocates 10% of their profits to organizations that support the development and advancement of SMART Entrepreneurship through education, mentorship and resources.
Abundant Harvest has captured the feelings of winning and success in a bottle through their fragrances. The men's and women's fragrance line perfectly blends clean, elegant and aromatic scents that awakens each individual's olfactory senses and limbic system. The name of each fragrance was intentionally designed to trigger the human brain to connect the scent with the feelings and memories of winning, succeeding and achieving a goal.
The fragrances are made from a health-conscious perspective with perfume oils, natural fragrances and free of artificial chemicals. Both men and women fragrances are available in 3.4 fluid ounces and last six hours or more.
On February 25, 2023, sixty business owners and state representatives from Atlanta, California, Arizona and Florida joined the founders in Atlanta at the Maggiano’s Little Italy Perimeter location to celebrate and support the launch of the fragrance and gift company.
For additional information, visit the website at https://ourabundantharvest.com/.
About Our Abundant Harvest
Abundant Harvest is the brainchild of both Natasha and Michael. Natasha is the CEO of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc who is a lover of fragrances and Michael is a business owner who is poised with a creative mind. Together they merged their greatness to create Abundant Harvest, a fragrance and gift company for men and women with higher purpose. Their mission is to inspire and empower the celebration of one’s commitment to each goal. They strongly believe that each person who is diligent and hardworking deserves the opportunity to celebrate their abundant harvest in a special, memorable, and unique way.
The mission of Our Abundant Harvest is to support the victories and wins for small business owners. In today’s economy, the small business success rate beyond 10 years is barely 25%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years and 45% fail during their first five years. In 2021, the BLS reported over 840,000 new businesses launched. Based on historical data the economy will lose over 460,000 of these businesses by 2026 due to entrepreneurship burnout, lack of funding and lack of scalability.
In an effort to help give other Entrepreneurs a better chance of succeeding, Abundant Harvest allocates 10% of their profits to organizations that support the development and advancement of SMART Entrepreneurship through education, mentorship and resources.
Abundant Harvest has captured the feelings of winning and success in a bottle through their fragrances. The men's and women's fragrance line perfectly blends clean, elegant and aromatic scents that awakens each individual's olfactory senses and limbic system. The name of each fragrance was intentionally designed to trigger the human brain to connect the scent with the feelings and memories of winning, succeeding and achieving a goal.
The fragrances are made from a health-conscious perspective with perfume oils, natural fragrances and free of artificial chemicals. Both men and women fragrances are available in 3.4 fluid ounces and last six hours or more.
On February 25, 2023, sixty business owners and state representatives from Atlanta, California, Arizona and Florida joined the founders in Atlanta at the Maggiano’s Little Italy Perimeter location to celebrate and support the launch of the fragrance and gift company.
For additional information, visit the website at https://ourabundantharvest.com/.
About Our Abundant Harvest
Abundant Harvest is the brainchild of both Natasha and Michael. Natasha is the CEO of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc who is a lover of fragrances and Michael is a business owner who is poised with a creative mind. Together they merged their greatness to create Abundant Harvest, a fragrance and gift company for men and women with higher purpose. Their mission is to inspire and empower the celebration of one’s commitment to each goal. They strongly believe that each person who is diligent and hardworking deserves the opportunity to celebrate their abundant harvest in a special, memorable, and unique way.
Contact
Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.Contact
Abundant Harvest
678-390-2681
Abundant Harvest
678-390-2681
Categories