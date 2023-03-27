A New Philosophy for Jamaican Pot
San Francisco, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Massive Therapeutics, a medical cannabis company, has released its list of the most important reasons organic farming techniques should be implemented over non-organic.
Cannabis has a long history, from its use in traditional medicine to its current status as a lucrative crop. In Jamaica, the cultivation of cannabis has been an integral part of the culture for centuries.
With the uptake in legalization around the globe, the new challenge is to create a farming culture that supports the industry while being socially and environmentally friendly.
While non-organic cannabis farming methods were initially rampant in Jamaica, the situation has changed.
Introducing organic farming methods creates a more sustainable industry while maintaining the environment's health. Organic farming also has the potential to create jobs in Jamaica—as it requires more labor than non-organic methods—and benefit historically marginalized rural communities.
Tristan Champagne, the Master Grower at Massive Therapeutics, been leading this charge by sharing knowledge, experience, and expertise in organic methods with the Jamaican farming community.
Organic vs. Non-Organic Pot Growing
Organic farming refers to the practice of growing cannabis without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or other chemicals. Instead, this method relies on natural sources such as compost and manure to provide nutrients to the plants.
Non-organic farming uses synthetic fertilizers and other chemicals to increase yield and speed up growth. This method is often cheaper and more accessible but can harm the environment if not done responsibly.
Some farmers still use non-organic methods, which allow them to quickly address nutrient deficiencies in the soil. However, synthetic materials can create acidic soil, leading to burning plants. There is also the risk of overfeeding plants with nutrients they don't need.
On the other hand, organic farming methods rely on the microorganisms and organic nutrients present in the soil to give pot plants what they need.
This farming method requires more labor and attention than non-organic methods. Farmers must constantly monitor the environment to ensure it is conducive to the microorganisms that help feed their plants.
Organic Techniques and Their Impact on Product, Soil, and Ecosystem
Organic farming methods are becoming increasingly popular as more people realize the benefits to the plant and the environment in which it grows.
Impact on Product
Using organic farming techniques, such as organic fertilizers and compost teas, the natural integrity of the pot is maintained, especially when used for medicinal purposes. With this farming method, growers also get healthier plants with more potency.
Impact on Soil
On an island as small as Jamaica, it's also very easy to disturb the soil's natural microbiology with non-organic pesticides and fertilizers. In turn, this has a greater impact on the environment. As a result, soil degradation can occur, negatively affecting the local ecosystems in place.
Organic fertilizer, such as manure, worm compost, fermented plant juice, and compost tea, allows the soil to stay healthy while your pot plants are fed.
But what about the pests? If growers maintain a healthy and balanced soil food web through organic materials, the pests will take care of themselves. Synthetic pesticides, on the other hand, will kill everything, including the bugs, micro bacteria, and nematodes that actually help to keep your cannabis plants safe.
Impact on the Ecosystem
Organic pesticides and fertilizers help maintain the natural balance of micro and macro ecosystems and encourage biodiversity, contributing to an environment where different species of plants and animals can thrive.
Additionally, organic farming practices help to reduce water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
How Organic Growing is Influencing Jamaican Pot
Due to its size and unique climate, it's even more important to protect the natural environment in Jamaica. And fortunately, organic farming practices are becoming more and more popular thanks to the successes seen with the work Massive Therapeutics has accomplished.
With their years of experience in organic cannabis cultivation, they are setting examples in this respect. They’ve carefully studied the Jamaican soil's unique microbiology while working with its microorganisms instead of against them.
These pot farming innovations include carefully monitoring the soil composition and creating the right environment for the organisms to do their thing.
While it takes time and lots of trial and error, Jamaica is showing the pot industry that organic farming is the way of the future, especially in smaller environments where it's important to protect the plant and the surrounding land.
Conclusion
Organic farming is becoming increasingly popular in Jamaica to protect the environment and produce higher-quality cannabis.
This quality upgrade benefits the global medicinal cannabis market, particularly in places like Israel, the world leader in cannabis research, where pharmaceutical studies require strict and regulated weed.
With the help of experienced Californian farmers, Jamaican pot farmers are learning new techniques to cultivate their crops responsibly and sustainably, allowing the small Caribbean island to step up to the forefront of organic pot production.
