Author John Wesley Knight III’s New Book, “The Spiritual Self-Assessment Interview,” Provides Readers with a Tool to Measure Areas That Can be Improved
Recent release “The Spiritual Self-Assessment Interview,” from Covenant Books author John Wesley Knight III, is for individuals to take a deeper look at their spiritual relationship with God and evaluate themselves on how well they are living out what they profess.
Orlando, FL, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Wesley Knight III, the founder and senior pastor of Prominence Ministries, a multicultural, multiethnic, and multigenerational ministry united by faith in Jesus Christ, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has completed his new book, “The Spiritual Self-Assessment Interview”: a one-of-a-kind book that gives readers a sense of accomplishment as they vividly see areas where they have done well.
Author John Wesley Knight III writes, “Christianity is unique in that by way of the fall of man (Adam and Eve), we met the preexisting condition for Jesus to come and see about us. He came into the world to save sinners, to call sinners to repentance, and to seek and save the lost. We fit every category as a result of our ancestors. This is why the word prerequisite is an interesting word to me. As you know, a prerequisite is a required prior condition for something else to happen. Well, the required prior condition was that we needed to be sinners in order for something else to happen. Well, we were sinners, and now something else would happen. Jesus, who is the Son of God, would come into the world to save sinners. He would be the only way we could restore our broken relationship with God. One of the many attributes I love about Jesus is that He brings resolution to any problem we have or will ever face. We now have a Savior—Jesus Christ. If there is a required prior condition to becoming a Christian or believer, you have already met that condition: You have to be a sinner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Wesley Knight III’s new book offers a fresh perspective to challenge the way readers think in the current culture.
Readers can purchase “The Spiritual Self-Assessment Interview” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
