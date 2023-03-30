Author Lisa Ann Samara Jones’s New Book, "Undeserving Yet Entitled," Challenges the Notion That Christians Don't Have to Avoid Temptation Because of Jesus's Sacrifice
Recent release “Undeserving Yet Entitled: A Metamorphic Transformation by Grace,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Ann Samara Jones, is a faith-based read that questions if Christians are automatically qualified to receive blessings from the Lord for claiming to follow Christ, and how the Lord provides the tools needed to work towards following his will.
Conway, AR, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Ann Samara Jones, who holds three degrees in the field of education and has taught in both public and private schools, has completed her new book, “Undeserving Yet Entitled: A Metamorphic Transformation by Grace”: a fascinating discussion that ponders whether or not Christians are truly entitled to the blessings of the Lord just by following Christ and can use that as an excuse to live in sin.
Samara Jones shares, “This compelling journey through scriptures is for a desperately hurting world that needs to know the truth. It challenges the reader to dig deeper into the Word of God and to endure with a belief so strong that the righteousness of God flows in undeniable power and love. 'Undeserving Yet Entitled' is an eye-opening look into scriptures that will inspire believers to examine their own hearts, motives, actions, and faith. Lisa Jones invites readers to lean on the power of God, to fill them with love for him, and in an outpouring of love to others, that must endure to the end.
“Transformation through grace, evidenced by good works and love for others, is the proof of the Spirit of God working through believers. This book takes readers into the core of the Bible to discover their purpose, understand judgment, receive forgiveness, and walk in grace through power from the Holy Creator. As the scriptures unfold throughout this book, saints will confirm that they answer to a higher calling and worship the one true God. Culminating in a short study of end times and the necessity for endurance, believers will be emboldened to live for Christ with integrity, being eternity-minded, and prepared to live through persecution and tribulation as forewarned of by the prophets, gospels, apostles, epistles, and Jesus himself.
“As this virtuous quest draws to a close, believers will have answers to those nagging questions that have eluded them and fill their voids with the one true Savior. They will come away from this book with a greater understanding of salvation and the narrow way of Christianity.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Ann Samara Jones’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s profound passion to share the gospel, challenging others to push deeper into a more meaningful and authentic faith in Christ through the Holy Spirit. Through her writings, Jones aims to encourage readers to actively reject sin in accordance with the Lord’s will.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Undeserving Yet Entitled: A Metamorphic Transformation by Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
