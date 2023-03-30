Author Lisa Ann Samara Jones’s New Book, "Undeserving Yet Entitled," Challenges the Notion That Christians Don't Have to Avoid Temptation Because of Jesus's Sacrifice

Recent release “Undeserving Yet Entitled: A Metamorphic Transformation by Grace,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Ann Samara Jones, is a faith-based read that questions if Christians are automatically qualified to receive blessings from the Lord for claiming to follow Christ, and how the Lord provides the tools needed to work towards following his will.