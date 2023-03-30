Author Ryan R. Harder’s New Book, “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7,” is an Insightful Guide to the Lord's Holy Word Designed to Help Readers Strengthen Their Faith

Recent release “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7,” from Covenant Books author Ryan R. Harder, is an enlightening faith-based guide to help readers connect with the Holy Word of God and to better come to know his infinite wisdom through his teachings. Along with each chapter are interactive questions to ensure readers comprehend all that Harder discusses in order to grow their relationship with God.