Author Ryan R. Harder’s New Book, “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7,” is an Insightful Guide to the Lord's Holy Word Designed to Help Readers Strengthen Their Faith
Recent release “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7,” from Covenant Books author Ryan R. Harder, is an enlightening faith-based guide to help readers connect with the Holy Word of God and to better come to know his infinite wisdom through his teachings. Along with each chapter are interactive questions to ensure readers comprehend all that Harder discusses in order to grow their relationship with God.
Pinedale, WY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ryan R. Harder, an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers, has completed his new book, “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7”: a powerful tool to help readers better connect with God’s Holy Scripture in order to better come to know him and his Son.
A devout follower of the Lord, author Ryan R. Harder has earned a BS in biblical studies with a minor in intercultural studies, an MA in pastoral studies with an emphasis in family ministry, an MA with a double major in elementary and early childhood education, and an MEd in curriculum and instruction with a minor as a reading specialist. Since March 2005, Ryan has been married to his wife and has been blessed with three fantastic kids, with whom spending time with is precious to him.
“‘Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1–7’ is a book written with the purpose of helping people engage the Word of God, whether they are already a Christian or if they are a pre-Christian. It will eventually be part of a four-volume set, completing the book of Matthew. It was written in a format to be used as a daily devotional, commentary, or study guide. There are 145 entries that can be read with a partner, in a small group, or individually. Simply read the book however it works best for you and your schedule; there is no wrong way to read it. The overall intent and goal is for the reader to come to know the triune God more, no matter where he or she is at in their personal journey with the heavenly Father,” writes Harder.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ryan R. Harder’s new book is inspired by the author's desire to encourage people to engage the Word of God, to come to know Jesus as the savior, or to help the Christian come to know God more each and every day. By following Harder’s writings, readers will find the knowledge to help open their hearts and minds to Christ’s teachings and better understand all that God has shared through his Scripture.
Readers can purchase “Matthew Volume 1: Chapters 1-7” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
