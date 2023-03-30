Bishop John K. Vincent’s Newly Released “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church” is an Open Discussion of Real Challenges to the Modern Church
“Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop John K. Vincent, is a thoughtful and compassionate message that challenges current and upcoming spiritual leaders to a new awareness and appreciation for the difficulties the church faces in modern times.
Antioch, TN, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church”: a concise but impactful look at how to bring the church back to its intended purpose and function. “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church” is the creation of published author Bishop John K. Vincent, a highly respected Christian and community leader who resides in Nashville, Tennessee. He is the senior pastor and founder of Greater Compassion Ministries Church Inc., the presiding overseer of UFAM (United Fellowship Alliance of Ministries), as well as the president of Greater Compassion Community Initiatives, a (501c3) nonprofit organization. He was consecrated to the episcopacy on October 26, 2018. His greatest pride and joy are his lovely wife of twenty-nine years, their three young adult children and one grandson.
Vincent shares, “Whenever a person allows their spiritual identity to be compromised, it immediately opens a door for them to be victimized, controlled, and manipulated by others, blurring the lines of their spiritual identity. Oftentimes, perpetrators have hidden motives and agendas in order to gain access to the hearts, minds, and even possessions of the vulnerable and unsuspecting.
“Sadly, too many have been victimized by impostors in the church. These impostors have disguised their identity in the name of religion, using their influence, titles, and positions of authority to fleece the people of God.
“The church has been under a cloud of great scrutiny for many decades because of the indiscretions and improprieties of leadership. This book will examine, explore, and expose a dangerous indoctrination and help to elevate our affinity back to our true spiritual Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop John K. Vincent’s new book will challenge but encourage as Vincent bluntly identifies the pitfalls that have led to the church’s current problems.
Consumers can purchase “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vincent shares, “Whenever a person allows their spiritual identity to be compromised, it immediately opens a door for them to be victimized, controlled, and manipulated by others, blurring the lines of their spiritual identity. Oftentimes, perpetrators have hidden motives and agendas in order to gain access to the hearts, minds, and even possessions of the vulnerable and unsuspecting.
“Sadly, too many have been victimized by impostors in the church. These impostors have disguised their identity in the name of religion, using their influence, titles, and positions of authority to fleece the people of God.
“The church has been under a cloud of great scrutiny for many decades because of the indiscretions and improprieties of leadership. This book will examine, explore, and expose a dangerous indoctrination and help to elevate our affinity back to our true spiritual Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop John K. Vincent’s new book will challenge but encourage as Vincent bluntly identifies the pitfalls that have led to the church’s current problems.
Consumers can purchase “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Identity Crisis: The Debilitating Disease of the Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories