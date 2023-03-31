Annette A. Statzer’s Newly Released "The Unexpected Miracle" is a Charming Story of a Young Boy’s Experiences with Witnessing a Miracle and Meeting Jesus
“The Unexpected Miracle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annette A. Statzer, is an uplifting juvenile narrative that helps young readers find the joy in celebrating their faith.
Bellville, OH, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Unexpected Miracle”: a lighthearted reminder of the powerful connection that true faith provides. “The Unexpected Miracle” is the creation of published author Annette A. Statzer, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother with a gift for motivational speaking.
Statzer shares, “The art of storytelling was a gift I learned at a young age from my beloved Granny. As I also shared this gift with my grandchildren, it brought me to a point of realization that I wanted to share meaningful yet mesmerizing stories with many children. This Bible-based story features an adorable character named Nathaniel and is told from a child’s eyes!
“My prayer is that you will enjoy this snuggle-and-read book as much as I enjoyed creating it for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette A. Statzer’s new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important foundational lesson of Christianity.
Statzer shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations in their pursuit of connection and understanding with their spiritual path.
Consumers can purchase “The Unexpected Miracle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unexpected Miracle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
