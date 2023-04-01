Howl at the Spoon Introduces Their Line of Convenient Single-Serve Sauces
Beaverton, OR, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Instead of wishing a healthy solution to convenient flavor existed, Melanie, the founder of Howl at the Spoon®, started experimenting with flavor profiles in her home kitchen before bringing her product idea to fruition.
As a cookbook author and Creative Director, Melanie combined her skillsets in recipe development and brand design to launch a fresh spin on a grocery staple, the sauce bottle. Her line of single-serve finishing sauces brings restaurant-quality flavor to any meal instantly. They also promise not to end up in the fridge door as future food waste.
The eye-catching pouches include organic produce, Fair Trade spice blends, organic vinegar, and olive oil. They leave out unnecessary refined sugars, high sodium, and chemicals. The current plant-based line includes Al Pastor, Chimichurri, Lemon Dill, and savory Marionberry.
Since its inception, Howl at the Spoon has attended hundreds of Pacific Northwest food shows, night markets, festivals, farmers markets, handmade artisan fairs, and community pop-ups to garner customer feedback and build brand exposure. In 2022 alone, Melanie dished out over 65,000 samples at 115 event days across Oregon and Washington.
The format has proven successful with various demographics such as home chefs, adventurous eaters, outdoor recreators, busy professionals, meal preppers, clean eaters, travelers, and unique gift seekers.
“We spent our first 18 months deep in consumer research and development to ensure our product is viable in the marketplace. We built solid foundations supporting us today and will continue to steady us in our scaling efforts. The hard work behind the curtains has made me a more confident advocate for Howl at the Spoon and its exciting growth potential.” - Melanie Jenkinson, Owner/Founder
The woman-led company defines its path to success by expanding grocery partnerships and online sales channels, scaling its community reach, and continuing brand awareness campaigns.
To learn more about Howl at the Spoon, visit www.howlatthespoon.com or follow @howlatthespoon.
About Howl at the Spoon:
Howl at the Spoon is a sauce manufacturing company in Beaverton, Oregon. They produce a line of handmade single-serve sauces with regionally and globally inspired flavor profiles using 100% plant-based ingredients. Consumers describe the artisan blends as bright, light, and refreshing. As a community-minded company, Howl at the Spoon is also committed to building a legacy of charitable contributions as a proud member of 1% for the Planet.
