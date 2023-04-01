Best Brains New Location: Frisco - Panther Creek
Frisco, TX, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers congratulated Jack and Colleen Sun, owners of Best Brains Frisco – Panther Creek, on a record setting Grand Opening weekend. The newest location in the Dallas area, Best Brains Frisco – Panther Creek had an attendance of over 130 families, the highest turnout the company has seen for any Open House event in the past 12 months.
Best Brains has a large presence in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has 6 more locations slated to open in 2023. Owners Jack and Colleen Sun are the latest owners to join this group, providing Math and English instruction to students in the Frisco area.
Curriculum Lead designer Rachel Evans attended the event and was impressed by both the turnout and how welcoming Jack and Colleen were to new families. Jack and Colleen are so friendly and knowledgeable about our brand. They connected with every family who came in, from a warm welcome at the door to explaining how the Best Brains program can help their child. I was really impressed with the turnout and excited to see how this location grows.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do. Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Frisco – Panther Creek can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 518-0000 or email pathercreek@bestbrains.com.
Best Brains has a large presence in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has 6 more locations slated to open in 2023. Owners Jack and Colleen Sun are the latest owners to join this group, providing Math and English instruction to students in the Frisco area.
Curriculum Lead designer Rachel Evans attended the event and was impressed by both the turnout and how welcoming Jack and Colleen were to new families. Jack and Colleen are so friendly and knowledgeable about our brand. They connected with every family who came in, from a warm welcome at the door to explaining how the Best Brains program can help their child. I was really impressed with the turnout and excited to see how this location grows.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do. Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Frisco – Panther Creek can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 518-0000 or email pathercreek@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Bianca Brown
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
Bianca Brown
800-817-1025
bestbrains.com
Categories