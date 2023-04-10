Milokssy Resto, Winner of HBOMAX's "The Big Shot with Bethenny," Launches Empowering Wellness Brand MONARCHS

Milokssy Resto has taken her passion for empowering women and launched MONARCHS, a revolutionary wellness brand designed to inspire and uplift women on their journey to optimal health and well-being. Drawing from her own challenges, Resto has created a brand that combines high-quality products, educational resources, and a supportive community to help women everywhere embrace their inner strength and achieve their wellness goals.