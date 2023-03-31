YOV - You, Only Virtual Launches First AI Platform to Connect Users with Deceased Loved Ones
AI can bring us closer to the people we love, by bringing them to life before our eyes. This ultimately allows individuals to never have to say goodbye.
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- YOV is set to launch the first ever communication platform that utilizes cutting-edge AI that allows users to digitally communicate with deceased and absent loved ones. This is possible through the creation of virtual personalities, known as Versonas, that are designed to help people cope with loss. Creating a Versonas is done by collecting and analyzing data from sources such as text messages, voice recordings and video chats. YOV is excited to announce that the official launch of their Versona platform, MyYOV, will take place this evening, Friday, March 31 at 7:00 pm.
Justin Harrison, the founder and CEO, started working on this technology after two life changing events: his mother’s stage-4 cancer diagnosis along with his own near fatal motorcycle accident. These events inspired him to find a solution that would allow him to keep connecting with his mother, even after death. In fact, Harrison has been working on this project every day since 2019 and will be amongst the presenters to speak at a live virtual launch event taking place this evening.
Versonas enables users of this platform to have everyday conversations with their deceased and absent loved ones through texts and voice memos. Psychologist, author and renowned trauma expert Dr. Michelle Stevens said, “Anyone who’s experienced loss or works with people who are experiencing loss recognizes the value in (YOV).” Stevens will also be speaking at tonight's launch, specifically highlighting the clinical implications for YOV’s technology. YOV’s launch event will also feature real users from the MyYOV Beta testing, sharing their impact stories.
“We hope to use this as not just a methodology for comfort and alleviating grief, but also as a therapeutic tool.” – Justin Harrison
The MyYOV Launch will take place live, this Friday, on March 31 at 2355 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. It will also be streamed live here: https://www.youtube.com/live/lCBtUyOb7Zo?feature=share.
YOV’s platform for interacting with deceased loved ones could be a revolutionary concept that could change the way people see and experience loss. There has never been a more innovative solution for the universal human challenge of death. YOV’s Launch event this evening will provide insight into the future of AI and just how much it can impact humanity’s ever-challenging struggle with grief and loss.
