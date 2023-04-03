New Zero Waste Initiative Product for Food Processing Industry
Buffalo, NY, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Rain Shield® wash down covers from Shannon GES. These reusable covers replace plastic waste to implement a zero waste initiative.
The time has come for reusable wash down covers to protect your processing equipment.
Rain Shield® protective enclosures from Shannon Global Energy Solutions are designed for this purpose.
High-tech food processing equipment needs to be protected during wash downs because high-pressure water and harsh chemicals can wreak havoc on sensitive, expensive equipment. These reusable protective enclosures are made to fit your equipment’s geometry. Eliminate the need to purchase rolls and rolls of flimsy plastic and avoid the constant creation of plastic waste from used plastic bags, sheeting and tape.
Food and beverage companies around the world can use Rain Shield protective machine covers as a part of their hygienic wash down procedures and zero waste initiatives. Reduce waste and save money at the same time.
Easy to install and remove they are custom-designed to the site-specific condition. The RS500LFP Rain Shield Protective Enclosure is a PTFE Teflon® Perfluorocarbon Resin Jacketing – Material Weight 13.5oz/yd² (458g/m²). The jacketing material is chemical, oil and water resistant. The RS500LFP Rain Shield includes fasteners for easy install, removal and reinstallation. This design acts as a Protective Enclosure Barrier for a service temperature up to 500˚F(260˚C). Enclosure designs accommodate wiring and piping conduit, brackets, sight glass panels and all obstructions in and around the protected surfaces. Materials are FDA approved.
Rain Shield can help ensure your facility’s sanitary, health and safety procedures by providing protection for your valuable processing equipment in a sustainable way.
Pam Przybylski-LaDue
716-693-7974
www.shannonglobalenergy.com
Comparison of Waste Savings and Costs Savings
Chart compares two different methods of washdown preparation for food & beverage processing and pharmaceuticals processing industries and the Costs and Waste associated for each method.
