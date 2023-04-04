Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards
The Web Marketing Association has announced the winners of the 21st annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, which recognizes excellence in online advertising across 86 industries and 10 advertising formats. Infillion received the Top Agency Award, with 22 IAC Awards, including a Best of Show award, 21 Best of industry awards, and a total of 136 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. The complete list of winners can be found on www.IACAward.org.
Boston, MA, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 21st annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, to honor excellence in online advertising and to recognize the individuals and organizations responsible for the best in Internet marketing. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. The Competition web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org .
“At a time when everyone could use a morale boost, the winners of the 21st annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.”
Best of Show Winners
These Best of Show winners represent the pinnacle of achievement across all industries. The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.
Here are this year’s Best of Show winners:
- Infillion + Horizon Media for Benjamin Moore, winner of Best of Show Online Ad
- Manly Bands, Michelle Luchese, Jason Bettis for Rings of Power, winner of Best of Show Online Video Campaign
- First Liberty Institute for No Better Letter, winner of Best of Show Online Video
- Marriott International & Data Axle for Engaging Marriott Bonvoy Members Worldwide with Personalized Content at Scale to Drive Bookings, winner of Best of Show Online Newsletter Campaign
- John Hancock for Year 1 Onboarding, winner of Best of Show Email Campaign
- Marriott International & Data Axle for Marriott Bonvoy Year in Review Generates Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Content, winner of Best of Show Email Message
- John Hancock for John Hancock's retirement app, winner of Best of Show Mobile Application
- PPK for Florida Lottery’s Scratch Factor Livestream, winner of Best of Show Social Media Campaign
- Lapero for Arkansas Foodbank Website, winner of Best of Show Website
- Glacier Digital for Dundurn Press BIPOC Amplifier, winner of Best of Show Online Campaign
- Critical Mass & BBDO for Even in the Madness of March, winner of Best of Show Integrated ad Campaign
- Hands Lab - Hands Mobile for Inpev, winner of Best of Show Interactive Application
Top Agency Winners
The Web Marketing Association recognizes the agency that demonstrates consistent excellence in online advertising development by winning more IAC Awards than any of their peers in a single competition. Each entrant was awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points is awarded the Top Agency Award.
Infillion is recognized with the 2023 Top Agency Award, winning 22 IAC Awards, including a Best of Show award, 21 Best of industry awards and a total of 136 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. Infillion develops technology solutions that help unify the customer journey for a more personalized approach to advertising, marketing, and operations.
Five additional organizations were recognized as Outstanding Advertising Developers in the 2023 IAC Awards for winning 6 or more awards. They are:
Agency (number of awards)
TMV Group (8)
Zeta Global (7)
GMMB (7)
Radancy (6)
LEAP Group (6)
Manulife Financial (6)
The IAC Awards web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 27th annual WebAward Competition for Web site development. Deadline for entry is May 31, 2023.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org
