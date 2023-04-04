Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The Web Marketing Association has announced the winners of the 21st annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, which recognizes excellence in online advertising across 86 industries and 10 advertising formats. Infillion received the Top Agency Award, with 22 IAC Awards, including a Best of Show award, 21 Best of industry awards, and a total of 136 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. The complete list of winners can be found on www.IACAward.org.