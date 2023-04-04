Yuri’s Night Los Angeles: World Space Party at the California Science Center
Yuri's Night LA is part of the annual worldwide space party celebrated in more than 30 countries, which this year features NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins; actors Gates McFadden, Tawny Newsome; Walter Koenig space art; installations; and live DJ’s. 2023 marks 10 years celebrating in the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion at the California Science Center. Attendees will dance under the belly of this historic spacecraft for the last time ahead of the pavilion’s renovation.
Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 8, the Yuri’s Night Flagship Event will kick off with this year’s theme: For All SpaceKind with Jessica Watkins sharing her experiences as a NASA astronaut working in space aboard the International Space Station for 170 days in 2022. Guest speakers include Tawny Newsome, who played the first black woman on the moon in the TV Show Space Force. The show, The Orville, will also be receiving the Spirit of Yuri’s Night Award.
After the program, DJs will spin underneath the Space Shuttle Endeavour, including space-flown DJ DR CHRISPY, who flew to space with William Shatner on Blue Origin in 2021. Yuri’s Night showcases the best in space cosplay from speakers and attendees.
Yuri’s Night LA 2023 will be the last opportunity for attendees to dance under the belly of the space shuttle Endeavour. The museum has broken ground on the shuttle’s forever home, where it will be mated with the orange external tank and side boosters in launch configuration. Guests can dance under the shuttle or dance in the aquarium to try out their silent disco and select between dueling DJs in the Kelp Forest next to a 188,000 gallon Aquarium tank.
Twelve local space personalities, “Yuri's Night Ambassadors,” identified with blue sashes, will be available for attendees to approach throughout the evening to ask all their space questions. Ambassadors will attend a dedicated meet-and-greet from 6 pm to 7 pm next to the Apollo-Soyuz Command Module at the top of the escalator.
Other Special Guests include Robert Picardo, Doug Jones, Denise Crosby, and Nana Visitor from the Star Trek Universe and Nadine Nicole from The Expanse.
Next year’s Yuri’s Night event will be held in Texas on April 8, 2024. The location and date were chosen to be in the path of totality for the Total Eclipse of the Sun—a not-to-be-missed, epic, cosmic experience.
Sample of Yuri’s Night Ambassadors:
Derek Mueller: The person behind the YouTube channel, Veritasium, where Derek shares amazing science adventures with his 13.5m subscribers.
Tracey Drain: Tracy is currently the lead Flight Systems Engineer for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, and has worked on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the Kepler mission and the Psyche mission.
Bailey Burns: Bailey is an engineer at Blue Origin and an official Rubik’s Cube ambassador who did a 19-second cube solve while weightless on a Zero-G flight.
Maynard Okereke: Maynard created Hip Hop Science with the goal of encouraging minorities and youth to pursue more advanced career paths with an entertaining twist.
Yuri’s Night provides a platform to showcase the creative ways humankind is exploring space. Science exhibits, art installations, and space memorabilia take over the halls of the California Science Center heightening the experience of being a part of the space community.
Featured Interactive displays:
Art Cars (entrance of venue): Delorean (Back To The Future), Range Rovers, Virgin Galactic Astronaut Edition used to drive Richard Branson on the tarmac to his spaceflight, Neotropolis cyberpunk car.
Visual Artist & CERN Guest Artist Michael Najjar: Showcasing a unique 8-minute video piece that will be on screen just before the start of the stage show and a 20-minute piece during the DJ set.
Matt Elison’s Infinity Boxes: Step inside to experience a world of infinite beauty and wonder.
Rachel Ellis, Supercollider: Will have one of her art pieces on display.
Apollo 11 Fine Art and Memorabilia: Specially curated Apollo 11 themed art exhibit and artists.
Sacred Play and Creativity Argonauts: Experience a Creative Awakening with games in Endeavour Together Exhibit (on the 2nd floor)
The HG Wells Time Machine: A beautiful replica that you can sit in.
Yuri's Night - Celebration
Saturday, April 8, 2023
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Dr
Los Angeles, CA
6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Light snacks after the stage show, cash bar.
Website: http://LA.YurisNight.net
Demographic Info
1200 aerospace engineers, space enthusiasts, and space supporters from all sectors including media and the arts.
About Yuri’s Night
Yuri's Night is a global celebration of the power of space to bring the world together. Yuri's Night parties are held around the world every April in commemoration of the dual anniversaries of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin being the first human to venture into space on April 12, 1961, and the inaugural launch of the U.S. Space Shuttle Columbia on April 12, 1981. We say that Yuri’s Night is a holiday that will still be celebrated 10,000 years in the future when humanity is scattered across 12 star systems. Yuri’s Night is a project of The SpaceKind Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to using the excitement and inspiration of space as a catalyst for educating and developing the next generation of explorers.
Contact
Katie Moyer
747-334-2459
https://yurisnight.net
