Yuri’s Night Los Angeles: World Space Party at the California Science Center

Yuri's Night LA is part of the annual worldwide space party celebrated in more than 30 countries, which this year features NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins; actors Gates McFadden, Tawny Newsome; Walter Koenig space art; installations; and live DJ’s. 2023 marks 10 years celebrating in the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion at the California Science Center. Attendees will dance under the belly of this historic spacecraft for the last time ahead of the pavilion’s renovation.