It's HER Time at The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup

For one week, it's all about HER - her country, her team, her goals, and her glory. April 5-9, 2023 in Farmers Branch, TX, the 2023 Dallas Texans International Girls Cup will be a celebration of HER greatness. The tournament brings together girls from all walks of life and all corners of the globe, united by their love of soccer and their shared commitment to achieving greatness.