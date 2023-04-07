It's HER Time at The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup
For one week, it's all about HER - her country, her team, her goals, and her glory. April 5-9, 2023 in Farmers Branch, TX, the 2023 Dallas Texans International Girls Cup will be a celebration of HER greatness. The tournament brings together girls from all walks of life and all corners of the globe, united by their love of soccer and their shared commitment to achieving greatness.
Dallas, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup, the largest and most prestigious girls-only tournament in the United States, will be taking place from April 5-9, 2023 in Farmers Branch, TX. The tournament promises to be a colorful and exciting event, with teams from all over the world coming together to compete in 10 age groups, ranging from U-8 to U-18.
It's time to let the world know about HER greatness, and the 2023 Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is the perfect stage to do so. The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is known for its diverse and competitive field, with teams from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and many more countries participating in the tournament.
The tournament not only provides a platform for girls to showcase their soccer skills, but it also offers a cultural exchange opportunity. Players from different countries are able to interact with each other and experience different cultures, languages, and customs, creating a unique and memorable experience for everyone involved.
In addition to the exciting soccer matches, the tournament also offers the opportunity for players to participate in home stays with local teams, giving them the chance to immerse themselves in American culture and create lasting friendships.
Last year's event drew over 100 college coaches, providing girls with the opportunity to catch the eye of college recruiters and further their soccer careers.
Like its FIFA World Cup counterparts, the April event involves far more than soccer. Texas hospitality takes center stage. The spectacular opening ceremony includes a parade, dancing, music, national anthems, and special guest speakers.
The host Dallas Texans Soccer Clun, and organizers Premier International Tours, eagerly welcome a stellar 2023 lineup. Among the teams traveling to the US: multi-time Mexican national champion Tigres UNAL; consistent top 3 Danish squad Fortuna Hjorring, the New Zealand Secondary Schools Girls national team, a team from Ukraine, as well as a team from Poland that includes players from their national team.
They join a host of noted American sides, including Legends FC (Arizona), Colorado Rush GA, Rise Soccer Club GA (Houston), Bethesda ECNL (Maryland), MS Rush United (Mississippi), NTH Tophat (Georgia), Manitou FC (Minnesota), Florida Rush, NOSC Blast (Minnesota), and Texas clubs Solar and Sting (both GA and ECNL).
The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is more than just a tournament - it's an opportunity for girls to come together, to celebrate their love of soccer, and to showcase their skills to the world.
For additional information about Dallas Texans International Girls Cup 2023, visit dallasinternationalgirlscup.com.
It's time to let the world know about HER greatness, and the 2023 Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is the perfect stage to do so. The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is known for its diverse and competitive field, with teams from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and many more countries participating in the tournament.
The tournament not only provides a platform for girls to showcase their soccer skills, but it also offers a cultural exchange opportunity. Players from different countries are able to interact with each other and experience different cultures, languages, and customs, creating a unique and memorable experience for everyone involved.
In addition to the exciting soccer matches, the tournament also offers the opportunity for players to participate in home stays with local teams, giving them the chance to immerse themselves in American culture and create lasting friendships.
Last year's event drew over 100 college coaches, providing girls with the opportunity to catch the eye of college recruiters and further their soccer careers.
Like its FIFA World Cup counterparts, the April event involves far more than soccer. Texas hospitality takes center stage. The spectacular opening ceremony includes a parade, dancing, music, national anthems, and special guest speakers.
The host Dallas Texans Soccer Clun, and organizers Premier International Tours, eagerly welcome a stellar 2023 lineup. Among the teams traveling to the US: multi-time Mexican national champion Tigres UNAL; consistent top 3 Danish squad Fortuna Hjorring, the New Zealand Secondary Schools Girls national team, a team from Ukraine, as well as a team from Poland that includes players from their national team.
They join a host of noted American sides, including Legends FC (Arizona), Colorado Rush GA, Rise Soccer Club GA (Houston), Bethesda ECNL (Maryland), MS Rush United (Mississippi), NTH Tophat (Georgia), Manitou FC (Minnesota), Florida Rush, NOSC Blast (Minnesota), and Texas clubs Solar and Sting (both GA and ECNL).
The Dallas Texans International Girls Cup is more than just a tournament - it's an opportunity for girls to come together, to celebrate their love of soccer, and to showcase their skills to the world.
For additional information about Dallas Texans International Girls Cup 2023, visit dallasinternationalgirlscup.com.
Contact
Dallas Texans International Girls CupContact
Carly Alsdorf
(303) 768-0891
dallasinternationalgirlscup.org
303 519 8068
Carly Alsdorf
(303) 768-0891
dallasinternationalgirlscup.org
303 519 8068
Multimedia
Categories