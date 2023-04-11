Alan Engle’s Newly Released "More Steps Through the Scriptures" is an Informative Opportunity to Expand One’s Understanding of God’s Word
“More Steps through the Scriptures,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Engle, is an encouraging resource for serious students of the Bible who seek to grow in faith.
Fort Worth, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “More Steps through the Scriptures”: a helpful resource for personal and group discussion. “More Steps through the Scriptures” is the creation of published author Alan Engle, a life coach and retired pastor of Laramie Christian Center in Laramie, Wyoming.
Engle shares, “As Christians, we know that studying God’s word through a daily reading of the Bible brings personal growth, enlightenment, and power to our lives. The Bible scriptures are living and are fresh every day. The Bible is not like a novel we read through once and toss aside. It is to be studied, absorbed, and lived out.
“Are you serious about learning and understanding the Bible scriptures?
“Alan Engle hopes you are and wants to help you along in your journey through his new book. In this book, he continues the idea of stepping or furthering your understanding of the Bible. In this edition of the stepping series, he highlights New Testament books especially by Paul, John, and Peter. The format is the same as his first book, Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs—that is, to pick out a favorite verse or paragraph and write a short commentary on it.
“More Steps through the Scriptures is not a rigorous study with footnotes and references to other writers. It was written with the leading of the Holy Spirit. So it is easy to read, absorb, and think about. The steps lend themselves to a daily reading and meditation. It is also designed for small group Bible study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle’s new book offers readers an opportunity to be introduced to a fresh interpretation of Scripture.
Engle shares in hopes of empowering others in their pursuit of God so they can discover the wonder of a fulfilling relationship with His Word.
Consumers can purchase “More Steps through the Scriptures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Steps through the Scriptures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
