Hop Into Dueling Axes Las Vegas in AREA15 for Spring Time Activities
Hang out at Dueling Axes Las Vegas for "Bunny on the Bullseye" Easter fun, new cocktail and shot of the month, Earth Day and more.
Las Vegas, NV, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dueling Axes Las Vegas, inside the immersive entertainment and events venue, AREA15, is gearing up for April with multiple events and offers to enjoy with your group of friends or as a family.
Monthly Drinks of the Month:
Dueling Axes is switching it up again for their monthly specialty cocktail and shot of the month. On their menu, their cocktail of the month is a "Spring Shandy" made with Absolut Mandarin, Monin Tangerine, Sweet and Sour, Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen, Fresh Lemon Juice and garnished with a Dehydrated Blood Orange Slice. Or try their shot of the month, a "Gummy Bunny" made with New Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix, a splash of Sprite and garnished with a Gummy Bunny.
Thursday, April 6: New Beer's Eve | Friday, April 7: National Beer Day
Celebrate a weekend full of beer for New Beer's Eve and National Beer Day.
Now pouring at Dueling Axes Las Vegas is Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen from Firestone Walker, Paso Robles, California. Read more about Cali Squeeze below:
"Cali Squeeze is a fruit-forward beer of today, reflecting the laid-back, uncomplicated expectations of a new generation of beer drinkers. A California beer infused with freshly squeezed California fruits, all powered by California sunshine.
"Our commitment to clean, renewable energy begins with our 9.7-acre solar array, ensuring that most of our beer is brewed with 100% California sunshine.
"That solar array helps to offset roughly 3,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.
"It is not just about finding ways to use renewable energy; we are always looking to eliminate as much waste as possible. One of the ways we do this is by making sure that our raw materials are ordered and delivered in bulk to minimize packaging waste. We send roughly 10,000 pounds of spent grains to local farmers to feed their livestock.
"Water is a precious resource, and doing our part to preserve and conserve water is vital. Through an investment in local reservoir sourcing, we save roughly 5 million gallons annually. We have also implemented a custom water reuse system that treats our runoff and returns the water to the local aquifer.
"500,000 gallons of water are recycled annually through our reuse system and 35 million gallons of water are treated annually on-site." (Via Cali Squeeze Website)
Sunday, April 9: Easter
Why pin the tail on the bunny when you can axe the bunny on the bullseye? Pictures of the Easter bunny will be pinned on every target for extra motivation to hit that bullseye.
Friday, April 14: National Ex-Spouse Day
Included as one of their promotions for Galentine's Day 2023, Dueling Axes is bringing back "Axe Your Ex" for National Ex-Spouse Day, where guests can bring in a picture of their ex and staff will hang it on their target for extra motivation to get that bullseye.
Sunday, April 16: National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
Get comfy while you work and also while you throw. Dueling Axes is extending this National Day to any guest(s) who come in wearing their pajamas and will be offered a complimentary domestic draft. (Must be 21+. Limit one draft per participating guest).
Saturday, April 22: Earth Day
Dueling Axes is continuing their efforts in supporting non-profit, One Tree Planted, for the second year in a row. On Earth Day, April 22, Dueling Axes will donate $1 per axe thrower to One Tree Planted. Their vision is, "We want to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Together we can restore forests, create habitat for biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world. We plant one tree with every dollar donated." (Via One Tree Planted website)
Axe throwing reservations can be booked by visiting www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com. Walk-ins are welcome to enjoy the bar and try their luck at securing a lane (pending availability).
About Dueling Axes at AREA15
Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’s premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702)461-4115
duelingaxeslasvegas.com
Multimedia
Cocktail of the Month
"Spring Shandy" made with Absolut Mandarin, Monin Tangerine, Sweet and Sour, Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen, Fresh Lemon Juice and garnished with a Dehydrated Blood Orange Slice.
Shot of the Month
"Gummy Bunny" made with New Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix, a splash of Sprite and garnished with a Gummy Bunny.
