Minister Kent Earls’s Newly Released "Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1" is an Empowering Discussion of Man’s Role in God’s Plan

“Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Kent Earls, is an encouraging study of scripture that encourages and challenges readers out of the pitfalls of spiritual stagnancy.