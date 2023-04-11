Minister Kent Earls’s Newly Released "Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1" is an Empowering Discussion of Man’s Role in God’s Plan
“Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Kent Earls, is an encouraging study of scripture that encourages and challenges readers out of the pitfalls of spiritual stagnancy.
Haltom City, TX, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1”: a concise but impactful discussion of purpose and God’s will. “Discovering God’s Secrets: The Revelation for All of Humanity: Part 1” is the creation of published author, Minister Kent Earls, who was born in Gainesville, Georgia and went on to obtain a BS in criminal justice from Albany State University. Afterward, he was commissioned as an officer in the US Army in June 1986. After successfully serving, he retired and obtained his second bachelor’s degree (BFA) in digital film and post production from American Intercontinental University in Weston, Florida. Later he began work on his master’s in counseling psychology at Trinity Int’l University, N. Lauderdale, Florida, before he obtained his ministry degree from Ever Increasing Word Training Center in Darrow, Louisiana, in 2019.
Minister Earls shares, “This book shines the light of the truth of God’s Word on the gospel. Every child of God on earth in existence in the world today has a scripture that Father God has placed inside His Word for us all. This undeniable truth can be read and clearly understood without needing an interpreter or interpretation. This revelation is contained herein these pages for you to discover.
“Moreover, Jesus Himself confirms this truth when He describes His own predecessor, John the Baptist, by scripture in Luke 7:27. Moreover, this truth is further verified by King David, who wrote in Psalms 119:49–50. These essential truths and knowledge is the very reason for each of our own existence in true peace and happiness on earth today.
“Once you can accept this truth, simply read and execute (Jeremiah 29:11–13), then do all that is written therein. Go ahead. You owe it to yourself to make your life better. Pray, confirm it, believe it, then receive it. All the best and Godspeed to you as you go! Peace, love, and joy in the Holy Spirit. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister Kent Earls’s new book offers an enthusiastic message of hope for all of humanity who accept and celebrate the truths of God’s word.
Robert Karlsberg, MD, shares, “Whether religious or not, this book will speak to you. This book will gently take you by your hand and reveal what God offers. Through these pages, you will see God on His throne, very patiently waiting to become your eternal benefactor. It is a humane, moving, yet very compelling invitation to have God as personal perpetual powerhouse.”
Allen Earls, CPA, shares, “Minister Kent Earls is a man after God’s own heart and one who has your best interest at heart. The words from this book, if properly heard, discerned, and applied to your life, will absolutely revolutionize your life and help you become who God intended for you to become and will help you fulfill your magnificent assignment on earth.”
