International Digital Wellness Day to be Celebrated Globally on May 5, 2023
Over 400+ Certified Digital Wellness Educators, impact partners, and sponsors will host events across the globe on Digital Wellness Day. The mission of Digital Wellness Day is to provide free, research-based resources to support wellbeing in the digital era.
New York, NY, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Wellness Institute is pleased to bring you the fourth inaugural Digital Wellness Day on May 5, 2023. Last year, Digital Wellness Day reached 7 million people in 36 countries worldwide and this year, over 15 million are expected to participate in virtual and in-person gatherings across the globe.
The mission of Digital Wellness Day is to provide free, research-based resources to support wellbeing in the digital era. This global movement and international holiday represents a time to “practice a pause” and optimize our relationship with technology in different areas ranging from mental health to productivity, workplace wellbeing, and beyond.
On Digital Wellness Day, a growing network of 400+ Digital Wellness Educators, impact partners, and sponsors will host activations. A year-round educational toolkit is publicly available for diverse audiences to engage in mobilizing their own educational posts and events. Access the toolkit at www.digitalwellnessday.com. The day highlights the connective power of social media and digital devices, allowing participants to connect across countries. To this end, the toolkit features an approach of Digital Flourishing®: a positive psychology-based, mindful approach to technology usage that empowers individuals to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms like zoom fatigue, negative social comparison, and more.
On this day of celebration and reflection, the Digital Wellness Institute will also announce the first Certified Digitally Well University™ and first Certified Digitally Well Company™ in the world, setting a precedent for others to follow. These two entities will receive recognition for their dedication to and leadership in bringing positive digital practices to their communities through evidence-based interventions, assessment, and education. Additional information on how digital wellness principles have been integrated at these entities and how others may do the same will be available at www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com.
Nina Hersher, Executive Director of Digital Wellness Day, shares her excitement for this celebration, “The purpose of this day is to inspire and empower individuals to take control of their relationship with technology. By stepping back to reflect on when, where, why and how we are engaging with devices, we can harness their power in a way that fuels versus fatigues us. This knowledge is integral to the Digital Wellness movement – where each of us can become an embodied change agent toward a culture of digital flourishing.”
For anyone interested in hosting a virtual event celebrating Digital Wellness Day, partnering as a global sponsor, or learning more about keynotes, trainings and certifications through the Digital Wellness Institute, please contact info@digitalwellnessday.com.
About The Digital Wellness Institute:
The premiere training and certification program for digital wellness education, the Digital Wellness Institute exists to equip leaders and changemakers with tools to assess and address digital wellness. The Institute offers on demand courses, keynotes, workshops, and custom programming to address digital wellness at both individual and organizational levels, and partners with leading universities internationally to offer programming for students and faculty. The Institute's ongoing certification programs and courses empower learners to flourish in the digital era. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.
Contact
Nina Hersher
info@digitalwellnessday.com
www.digitalwellnessday.com
