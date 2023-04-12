Mars Bank Promotes Schneider to Vice President
Mars, PA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank named Dan Schneider Vice President, IT Network Infrastructure. He is responsible for ensuring effective and secure operation of all computer systems. Schneider joined Mars Bank in 2015 as a network administrator and has over 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry.
“Dan plays a critical role in helping the bank function,” said Michael W. McGraw, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer. “He understands the technical and security issues but also is excellent meeting the business and customer needs of the bank.”
Schneider holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with a concentration in computer forensic investigation and is a member of the Alpha Chi national honor society. He is a resident of Cranberry Township and volunteers with area animal shelters and rescue organizations.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Mars BankContact
Lisa Mislan
724-625-1555
www.mars.bank
