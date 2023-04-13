Monroe County Community College Chooses Upright Education to Deliver In-Demand Tech Bootcamp Programs
Upright Education expands partnerships within the state of Michigan to include Monroe County Community College. Adult learners in southeast Michigan will have access to rapid upskilling opportunities within lucrative career fields in technology.
Monroe, MI, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education and Monroe County Community College have teamed up to provide online technology bootcamps to adult learners in the community who are looking to rapidly switch into the lucrative tech field. These bootcamps, ranging from 8-24 weeks, are designed to offer pathways in Software Development, Tech Sales, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, and UX/UI Design. With high job growth within the tech industry in the state of Michigan, these programs are poised to help individuals capitalize on these opportunities.
According to recent figures, the tech industry in Michigan is experiencing significant job growth, with a 5.5% increase in tech employment in 2022 alone. The state's technology industry is projected to grow by 13% over the next decade, creating more than 10,000 new jobs in tech-related fields.
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, believes that these bootcamps will help address the skills gap in the tech industry, saying, "By offering high-quality, accessible education in tech fields, we can help individuals gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in these high-demand fields. With the rapid growth of tech jobs in Michigan, these bootcamps offer a great opportunity for individuals to switch into the tech industry and advance their careers."
“These programs provide opportunities for individuals to upskill and progress into high demand positions,” said Leon Letter, Dean of the Business Division at Monroe County Community College. “These programs also support the College’s and statewide initiative to develop a high skill workforce for Michigan.”
The bootcamps are entirely online, allowing working professionals to take advantage of these opportunities. With a proven track-record of success, Upright graduates have placed into new technology careers at an average rate of 92%. These programs are now available for enrollment and can be done by visiting bootcamp.monroeccc.edu. For a limited time, learners can receive a discount on the tuition. Contact Upright enrollment for more information at enrollment@uprighted.com.
