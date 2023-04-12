Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. Named a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Laguna Woods, CA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth J. Romano, Ph.D. of Laguna Woods, California has been named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of human resources.
Dr. and Reverend Elizabeth J. Romano is a representative for the United Nations Foundation which has been honored as one of the Worldwide 100 Best Health Care providers. She is also the founder and CEO of Athena Palliative & Hospice Care, which was started as a United Nations Foundation project and is a global Leader in palliative & hospice care programs. Its mission is to provide hospice care excellence that will be used as a United Nations Model for the world to follow. In addition, Dr. Rev. Romano is the CEO of High Return Strategies Inc. With over 20 years’ experience in human resource compliance, she is an expert on positive work place culture. Dr. Romano provides investment press high cash flow investments, as well.
Dr. Rev. Romano is a student of American self-help author, Oliver Napoleon Hill, best known for his self-help book, “Think and Grow Rich,” which is among the 10 best-selling self help books of all time. She is often asked what she attributes her success to. “Every morning, I wake up and look at the yellow sticky note with my message for day that says ‘YOU ARE FABULOUS.’ It is my truth and yours as well,” says Dr. Rev. Romano. “Write out your ‘YOU ARE FABULOUS’ cards to share with others and make their day!” She, herself, is also an author. She has written “The Art of War for Women in the 21st Century Workplace: New Laws, New Rights - Your Guide to Success” and the soon-to be-released, “New Laws. New Rights; Your Starting Guide to Success in Court and Civility... Challenges of the 21st Century. A Primer.”
Born in Los Angeles, California, Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in Psychology from California School of Professional Psychology. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (S.H.R.M.).
A recipient of numerous Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide awards, Dr. Rev. Romano was recognized as a VIP for 2021 and 2022, an Honored VIP Member, and a Featured Member. She also holds the prestigious award of one of the Top 100 Healthcare Professional for 2023.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys sailing and traveling, and sharing smiles with her little white loving puppy, Puff.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
