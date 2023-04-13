mJobTime and Preferred Strategies Forge Strategic Partnership to Enable Construction Industry Companies to Maximize Mobile Time Tracking Data
The leader in workforce management solutions for the construction industry partners with the top provider of analytics for construction.
Beaumont, TX, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- mJobTime, a leading provider of workforce management solutions for the construction industry, today announced a strategic business partnership with Preferred Strategies to seamlessly deliver Power BI analytics capability for the mJobTime client base of construction industry companies.
The partnership between the two companies allows construction industry firms to access and use their workforce and operations data as a strategic asset to make informed business decisions, increase efficiency, reduce labor costs and gain powerful insights to future opportunities that ultimately make their businesses more profitable and competitive.
“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Preferred Strategies,” said Erik Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Sales, mJobTime. “These types of partnerships help us advance our commitment to provide the leading workforce management solution to the construction industry. We understand our clients have priorities beyond collecting the timesheet data and also need to analyze that data in unique ways. Adding efficiencies to their queries and workflows frees them up for more pressing tasks.”
mJobTime has offered market leading mobile time tracking solutions for the construction industry since 2006. mJobTime provides customizable, scalable time-tracking software to help construction industry-related businesses improve on their processes and efficiencies, while decreasing their costs and expenses.
Preferred Strategies has been an innovator and thought leader in the Business Intelligence and Data Analytics space for more than 21 years. Its Information Engine helps companies access data that is hard to get to and understand, and turn it into usable information so employees and leaders are equipped to make better decisions that positively impact their business. The data framework is built on the Microsoft Power BI platform and offers cutting edge visualization and analytics functionality across all corporate data sources in addition to providing governance, maintainability, security, and scalability.
“Analytics is becoming more essential to all aspects of the construction industry,” said Adam Crigger, Founder and President, Preferred Strategies. “Gaining insight into construction labor and quantities is critical to companies who want to base decisions on facts instead of feelings.”
Adding Power BI functionality to the mJobTime platform will allow construction industry companies to generate reports that provide meaningful business insights. Preferred Strategies enhancement allows users to analyze hours (equipment and labor) and production units per period and over multiple time periods. All sample reports generated are editable/configurable allowing for customization to fit every business’s unique needs and provide users with mobile access to summaries and trends related to:
Hours and Quantity
Over/Under Budget
Unit Rate Analysis
Slicers for key dimensions (e.g., foreman, project manager, job type, etc.).
Drill down and through to detailed reports
To receive a free consultation about what the mJobTime/Preferred Strategies strategic partnership can do for your organization:
Email: info@mjobtime.com
Call: 1(800) 387-1109
Visit: www.mjobtime.com
About mJobTime
MJobTime was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beaumont, TX, USA. mJobTime provides a premier workforce management solution for the construction industry. mJobTime's solutions are flexible with configurability to provide a custom solution to fit a company’s requirements. The complete workforce solution provides a rich feature set and outstanding service to offer our customers the most powerful time and equipment tracking, production reporting, analytics, telematics and mobile reporting solution in construction. To learn more, visit: https://www.mjobtime.com/.
About Preferred Strategies
Preferred Strategies was founded in 2002 by experienced enterprise system users and IT professionals. While working at a large construction materials and contracting company, Preferred Strategies’ Founder & President, Adam Crigger, experienced firsthand the difficulty in extracting data from ERP systems such as JD Edwards and the challenge of translating that data into meaningful reports and analytics. Today, Preferred Strategies is helping hundreds of JD Edwards, NetSuite, Viewpoint Vista, and Salesforce customers realize the full potential of their ERP and CRM data through the innovative Preferred Strategies QuickLaunch product. Combining decades of business and technical experience and expertise in modern reporting tools such as Microsoft® Power BI, QuickLaunch delivers the framework every customer needs to succeed on their data driven journey. For more information, visit www.preferredstrategies.com.
