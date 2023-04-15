Media Ad Agencies Hosting Inclusive Casting Event in Worcester for Children with Disabilities
Worcester, MA, April 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty have officially launched their transformative collaboration to ensure casting becomes more intentional and inclusive, with a mission to promote diverse representation across all media.
HumanKind Casting, a leading casting agency renowned for its forward-thinking approach of inclusivity, has been a trailblazer in the fight for diverse representation in the industry. Changing the Face of Beauty, a non-profit organization has made waves by advocating for greater visibility of people with disabilities in advertising and media.
Their first collaborative Headshot Clinic took place earlier this month in Boston. Now, they are bringing the action to Worcester. Their second interactive Headshot Clinic will take place on April 23, 2023, from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Amy Rose Studio located in the Higgins Armory Building in Worcester, MA. This highly anticipated event will allow local children, from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities, a chance to strut their stuff in front of the camera for photos and videos.
Both HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty are committed to empowering underrepresented communities and shining a light on the beauty of each unique individual. At this casting event, HumanKind Originals, a division of HumanKind Casting, will officially launch. HumanKind Originals is a portfolio of individuals who identify as disabled or having a disability, truly a group that has been excluded from advertising and marketing. HumanKind Casting will focus on sharing this portfolio of talent with clients around the country for photo and video productions.
“The mission of HumanKind is to partner with creative and production teams to cast and include those that have been historically excluded for print and video projects. Partnering with CTFOB and connecting with progressive production teams will provide an avenue of opportunity for children and young adults who want to see themselves represented in advertising.
“We are change makers and HumanKind Originals will be a portfolio of talent unlike any other!” said Raymond.
Together, both founders, Kristie Raymond, and Katie Driscoll, will challenge industry norms and create lasting change by collaborating with production teams to take steps towards inclusive sets, adapting realistic solutions and leveraging the privilege the industry has to change the way we see each other. This partnership represents a significant milestone in dismantling the barriers that have limited opportunities for many talented individuals.
“Changing The Face of Beauty is so excited to partner with HumanKind Casting. Many agencies have reached out to us in the past, but HumanKind, led by Kristie Raymond, has the interests of not only the brands but the talent as well. This is why this partnership is the perfect match,” said Driscoll.
The April 23 Worcester event will bring together industry professionals, media representatives, and community leaders to witness the extraordinary talent that exists within our diverse communities. By providing a platform for these individuals to showcase their abilities, HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty are taking an essential step toward a more inclusive and equitable industry.
At the Boston Headshot Clinic, Tucker Collins, shown in the picture, attended and blew the team away with his photography skills. Tucker is a photographer for the WooSox by trade and will be joining the HumanKind staff for the upcoming Worcester event as the official Behind The Scenes Photographer. HumanKind will also welcome other Boston Headshot Clinic participants, Kaltrina and Natalie, as official ambassadors and greeters for the headshot clinic. Their experience will help guide the new participants through the process, introducing them to the wardrobe stylist and hair/makeup team, then escorting each participant onto the photo set.
To learn more about HumanKind Casting and Changing the Faces of Beauty, visit their respective websites at youarehumankind.com and changingthefaceofbeauty.org.
About HumanKind Casting:
HumanKind Casting is a bespoke casting agency that partners with creative teams to search and uncover genuinely diverse faces and voices to align with brand messaging.
HumanKind Casting believes that to move beyond visibility and actually connect, branding and advertising images should reflect the social landscape of the target audience.
Whether it’s through the use of social media platforms, live street casting or through decades worth of contacts in our professional network, HumanKind Casting is an expert at finding people.
About Changing the Face of Beauty:
Changing the Face of Beauty is a nonprofit corporation that is committed to equal representation of people with disabilities in advertising and media worldwide.
Changing the Face of Beauty empowers people living with disabilities by advocating for inclusive imagery, thus changing perceptions and igniting futures in the media and advertising industries.
Changing the Face of Beauty achieves this through partnerships with both private and commercial retailers, penetrating the creative and business world with inclusive marketing materials, educational programs, convention presence and program support.
