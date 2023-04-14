New National Nonprofit Awards Grant to Life Circle in Santa Fe

The Esteam Health Foundation is empowering inspiration and innovation in aging care with its inaugural evidence-based arts and health program grants. Life Circle Adult Day Center is an inaugural recipient of a Remo HealthRHYTHMS program grant, which will provide training for two staff members and Remo Fellowships (training travel stipend) and instruments. Research has demonstrated that HealthRHYTHMS reduces stress, improves mood states, and improves creativity and bonding in seniors.