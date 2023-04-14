New National Nonprofit Awards Grant to Life Circle in Santa Fe
The Esteam Health Foundation is empowering inspiration and innovation in aging care with its inaugural evidence-based arts and health program grants. Life Circle Adult Day Center is an inaugural recipient of a Remo HealthRHYTHMS program grant, which will provide training for two staff members and Remo Fellowships (training travel stipend) and instruments. Research has demonstrated that HealthRHYTHMS reduces stress, improves mood states, and improves creativity and bonding in seniors.
Santa Fe, NM, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esteam Health Foundation, a newly formed 501c3 nonprofit public benefit corporation serving seniors across the nation, has awarded one of two inaugural grants to Life Circle, a senior care facility in Santa Fe, NM.
“Esteam Health Foundation believes in the restorative power of the arts for all seniors, including those who are struggling with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. We seek to bring professional arts experiences into their environment to improve their quality of life,” said Lois Bauccio, President of the Foundation. “We are delighted to award the Santa Fe Life Circle Adult Day Center, an organization that is already prioritizing evidence-based programming and quality of life improvements for clients and their caregivers.”
In Santa Fe, the Senior Care Program at Life Circle is growing and a wonderful place to assist adults experiencing various forms of cognitive challenges such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s retain happiness and independence. Life Circle Director, Lea VanMerkestyn says they want Life Circle “to be a place where people experience joy and happiness.” Their program will be greatly enhanced by the program grant received from Esteam Health Foundation for the HealthRHYTHMS program by Remo. HealthRHYTHMS is an evidence-based group drumming program that has been used in nearly 30 countries and all 50 US States. Research of the program has demonstrated a strengthening of the immune system, reduction in stress, improvement in mood states and improvements in creativity and bonding in seniors. The grant includes equipment and facilitation training for two staff members, a retail value of more than $2,350.
HealthRHYTHMS encourages creative expression, but it isn’t about learning to become a drummer. It is about using music and drumming as a tool for communication and personal expression, which is something anyone experiencing cognitive challenges may appreciate.
Please visit esteamhealthfoundation.org for more information on the work of the Foundation.
Multimedia
Grant Presentation at the Life Circle Adult Day Program in Santa Fe
Life Circle Director, Lea VanMerkestyn wants to add the evidence-based HealthRHYTHMS Program to other services they provide to bring joy and engagement to clients.
