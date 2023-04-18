Congratulations to Hixwood Customers Anthony and Eugene Weaver on Winning Ventco’s by Lakeside Free Pallet of Product Giveaway
Paragould, AR, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Winner, winner! Congratulations to Hixwood customers Anthony and Eugene Weaver on winning Ventco’s by Lakeside free pallet of product giveaway.
Attendees at the NFBA Expo in Louisville were able to register for the giveaway during the Expo. Anthony and Eugene visited Ventco’s by Lakeside booth to learn about their Engineered Roofing Ventilation System and entered to win. When notified of their win, Anthony and Eugene selected a pallet of Ventco’s ¾” Rib ProfileVent in 20’ Roll packages (see picture). ProfileVent comes in 3’ Stick; 20’, 50’ and 100’ Roll Packages and other sizes are available too and over 50 panel profiles.
“We are thrilled to support the Post Frame Industry through our participation in the NFBA and exhibiting at the annual Expo,” said Ben Oskarsson, VP of Sales and Marketing for Ventco by Lakeside.
“The Customer is at the center of everything we do. Anthony and Eugene are looking forward to receiving their product from Ventco by Lakeside,” said David Martin, Operations Manager for Hixwood.
About Ventco by Lakeside:
Ventco by Lakeside Engineered Roofing Ventilation products are built on proven technology since 1998. Our specially designed equipment precisely cuts the panel profile into the surface. Working at optimum performance within varied roof pitches from 2:12 to 20:12, ProfileVent ridge vent is custom cut to fit the individual panel profile. ProfileVent’s compatibility with a steep roof pitch makes it uniquely suitable for these applications without sacrificing performance of your metal roof ventilation. Ventco by Lakeside Engineered Roofing Ventilation products are manufactured in the USA at the company's facility in Wrens, Georgia. Ventco by Lakeside manufactures products for the Metal Roofing and Cladding, Tile Roofing, Metal Shingle and Residential Shingle markets under the brand names of ProfileVent, MultiProfileVent, Hip & RidgeVent, Contractor’ Choice, The RidgeVent, TileVent, Mangoose and Universal Ridge Cap Anchor Clip. For more on Ventco by Lakeside, visit www.profilevent.com.
About Hixwood:
Hixwood, with locations in Wisconsin and Ohio, provides high-quality, durable post-frame kits and building materials, dedicated support, and reliable service to bring your project vision to life. Having worked with contractors and individual builders since 1998, our sole purpose is to do everything in our power to make sure Hixwood craftsmanship impacts the lives of our customers and the communities in which they live. Hixwood is a member of Ambassador Supply, a network of companies in the building industry with aligned vision and values. For more on Hixwood, visit www.hixwood.com.
Ben Oskarsson
870-586-0147
www.profilevent.com
