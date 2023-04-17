ProMedix Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation
Portland, OR, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProMedix Inc. has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant for $250,000.00 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on improving outcomes from sepsis through active digital monitoring of peripheral blood flow.
Impaired peripheral blood flow often occurs during sepsis. ProMedix has developed a technology which provides digital monitoring of peripheral microcirculation. This NSF project seeks to dramatically improve the accuracy of that monitoring; with a goal of eventually bringing to market a means of more rapidly identifying sepsis at the patient bedside.
“NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow.”
“Sepsis is a significant health challenge,” said Scott Filer, CEO at ProMedix. “There is a critical need for innovative solutions which rapidly identify patient decline, as well as speed up treatment. A partnership between the NSF and ProMedix signifies a trust that we are on the right track; both in terms of market need, and most importantly, in the potential of our unique patient monitor to save lives.”
All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program.
NSF has several programs that help accelerate the translation of research results to practice and provide pathways for researchers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs to move their ideas from the laboratory to the market and society.
About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.
About ProMedix Inc: Established as C-Corp in 2018, ProMedix is an early-stage medical device startup headquartered at the Oregon Biosciences Incubator in Portland Oregon. Founded by academic physicians, ProMedix currently participates in three MedTech accelerators: mHUB located in Chicago, the Creative Destruction Lab located at the University of British Columbia, and at the Health Engine Biomedical Accelerator located at UC Berkeley. Over the past four years they have received nearly $1.5 million in funding from both investors and granting agencies from around the US. For more information visit: https://www.promedixinc.com.
Contact
Scott Filer
1 202-505-0608
www.promedixinc.com
