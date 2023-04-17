Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training in Louisville Hosts First Ever Head to Head Lift Off Competition
Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training in Louisville, KY celebrates Night Out at the Bar Party with head-to-head lift off competition. It was the first main event style lifting competition with ring announcer and cage stage setup.
Louisville, KY, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training in Louisville, KY Celebrates Night Out at the Bar Party with Head-to-Head Lift Off Competition.
Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training celebrated their recent "Night Out at the Bar" party with an exciting head-to-head lift off competition, sponsored by MYB apparel, Linchpin Performance, Lululemon, Optimize U Louisville, Gym John Productions, Grazing Gainz, Moveade Mobility, Next Level Sports Nutrition, and My Corechiro.
The competition, which took place on Saturday night at Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training, saw participants compete in a series of weightlifting events, including curls, squats, and deadlifts. The event was open to both men and women, and athletes of all skill levels were welcome to participate.
"We're thrilled to have hosted such a successful event and overwhelmed by the support from all our members," said co-owner and head coach at Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training, Chance Cianciola. "We wanted to create a fun and exciting atmosphere where our clients could showcase their strength and compete head-to-head with one another. The support from our sponsors was overwhelming and we couldn't have done it without them."
The event was sponsored by some of the biggest names in the fitness industry, including MYB apparel, Linchpin Performance, Lululemon, Optimize U Louisville, Gym John Productions, Grazing Gainz, Moveade Mobility, Next Level Sports Nutrition, and My Corechiro. These companies provided prizes and giveaways for the event, including gift cards, apparel, and supplements.
"We were honored to be a part of such an exciting event," said a representative from MYB apparel. "Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training is a top-notch facility, and we're proud to support their mission to help athletes of all levels reach their full potential."
Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training is committed to providing the Louisville community with the best possible fitness experience. The facility offers a wide range of services, including personal training, group classes, nutrition coaching, and more.
For more information about Everyday Athletes Performance Center and Personal Training, visit their website at www.everydayafs.com.
Contact:
Chance Cianciola
Everyday Athletes
2001 Production Dr. Unit 6
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 275-0543
ccianciola@everydayafs.com
