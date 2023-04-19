Great Lakes Golf Launches to Promote Golf Courses and Conservation Efforts in the Region
Chesterfield, MI, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Great Lakes Golf (www.greatlakesgolf.com), a new regional brand promoting conservation efforts, innovative content and products to the golf community, today officially launched, showcasing the more than 5,000 golf courses in the Great Lakes region. The company aims to raise awareness and support for Great Lakes conservation initiatives, including addressing toxic substances, invasive species, pollution impacts, habitat and species preservation, and future restoration actions.
One of the company's most notable initiatives is their "Round Up for Conservation" campaign, which encourages customers to support the conservation efforts by making donations. Great Lakes Golf matches each donation, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting their mission to protect and nurture the Great Lakes ecosystem.
In addition to their conservation efforts, Great Lakes Golf has identified a gap in regional golf branding that promotes golf courses in the area. To fill this gap, the company has established a regional brand to support and promote Great Lakes conservation efforts while highlighting the signature golf courses in the region.
To further support their mission, Great Lakes Golf will donate a portion of the proceeds generated by the company to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, a reputable Great Lakes conservation organization in the region. Additionally, the company aims to promote greater awareness of the challenges facing the Great Lakes by partnering with multiple organizations that share their collective commitment to protecting this vital ecosystem.
"We believe that by creating a strong regional brand, we can showcase the beauty and diversity of the golf courses in the Great Lakes region, along with making a meaningful impact on conservation efforts," said Bob Lorincz, President and Founder of Great Lakes Golf. "Our goal is to unite the golf community to raise awareness of the crucial conservation initiatives working towards preserving the Great Lakes for future generations."
Jonathan Heuring, a representative of the Alliance for the Great Lakes, shared their thoughts, stating, "The Alliance is proud to champion a business such as Great Lakes Golf, which shares our belief that the Great Lakes are a precious resource to be protected and a vital economic driver for prosperity in our region."
For more information about Great Lakes Golf, their unique products, and conservation efforts, visit www.greatlakesgolf.com.
About Great Lakes Golf:
Great Lakes Golf is dedicated to inspiring golfers to become environmental stewards and fostering a sense of responsibility and connection to the Great Lakes region. We achieve this by showcasing over 5,000 golf courses in the region, promoting conservation efforts, and offering innovative golf products. By donating a portion of our proceeds to Great Lakes conservation organizations, we aim to raise awareness and support for conservation initiatives. To learn more, please visit our website at www.greatlakesgolf.com. Like and follow Great Lakes Golf on Facebook (@GoGreatLakes), Instagram (@GoGreatLakes) and LinkedIn (@GoGreatLakes).
For More Information:
Bob Lorincz, President and Founder
Great Lakes Golf
bob@greatlakesgolf.com
248-200-8160
