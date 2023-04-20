Gaurav Issar to Lead Rockhop Data and Analytics Practice
Data and analytics industry veteran Gaurav Issar brings leadership and experience to Rockhop.
Denver, CO, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rockhop welcomes Gaurav Issar as Partner, leading the Data and Analytics Practice effective immediately. Prior to Rockhop, Mr. Issar served as the CEO and President for Allant Group in Chicago, Illinois, where he continues to serve as a board member. He also serves on the boards of two other organizations. With a career spanning more than 30 years focused on enterprise data management, business intelligence, software development and corporate strategy, Mr. Issar brings the experience and perspective to guide the business through the next phase of growth. Mr. Issar will be reporting to Rockhop CEO, Todd Golden. “Having known Gaurav for the better part of the last 20 years, I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work together. Gaurav’s impressive track record combined with his warm and engaging demeanor are a perfect match for our culture and ambitions.”
The data and analytics market is expected to grow from USD 31.8b to USD 329.8b by 2030 (Acumen, 2021). This growth is being driven through demand forecasting, decision support, IoT, research and automation. “Demand for data analytics expertise is surging as organizations invest in utilizing data as a strategic asset in order to gain a competitive advantage. Gaurav epitomizes the leadership required to apply business acumen and technical skills towards helping customers achieve a measurable impact,” says David Greve, Rockhop CTO.
“I am really excited to be joining the Rockhop team. I’ve competed against and partnered with many members of the Rockhop team for years, and I’ve been impressed by their continued success, commitment to solid business values and growth-oriented team culture. I have always enjoyed helping clients effectively leverage data to improve their business. With Rockhop’s focus in this area, it is a natural fit, and it’s great to now work together on the same team,” says Mr. Issar.
