Jenny Argie Launching New Brand "Jenny's" at MJ Unpacked with Sugar-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Kosher Edibles

New York Cannabis Industry pillar Jenny Argie is launching the new cannabis brand "Jenny's" with a heart logo and tagline "Jenny Loves You" at MJ Unpacked this week. The brand focuses on women's health and wellness and features sugar-free, vegan, kosher, dairy-free edibles that are made with organic ingredients and cured resin.