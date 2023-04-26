Kindness of Strangers Contributing Free Community Service Hours Helps Young Woman Pay for Life-Changing Surgery Through M25 Program as Featured on CNN
Ashley Smith, from Lakeland, Florida, needs a life-changing surgery to cure migraines from Occipital Neuralgia. Demetrio Aguila, MD is a pain-focused peripheral nerve surgeon who can eliminate her pain. To pay for the surgery, Ashley needs financial help. Dr. Aguila created the M25 Program where patients can finance their care with community service hours. Two strangers in tiny Elgin, Nebraska contributed more than 300 hours of community service to help Ashley reach her goal.
Papillion, NV, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Smith is getting a life-changing surgery thanks in large part to the kindness of strangers living hundreds of miles away. Ashley suffers from Occipital Neuralgia that triggers intense migraines that have left her bedridden in her home of Lakeland, Florida. Watch Ashley’s powerful story.
After seven years of pain, her mom, Dana, found Dr. Demetrio Aguila, a pain-focused peripheral nerve surgeon who can eliminate Ashley’s pain. To pay for the surgery, Ashley and her family are using the M25 Program created by Dr. Aguila and featured on CNN’s Champions for Change.
M25 allows patients to finance their healthcare with community service hours they do, or others do for them. That’s where the total strangers come in to help Ashley.
Two women who own the Bargain Box in tiny Elgin, Nebraska donated 300+ Community Service Hours to Ashely’s case so she could have the surgery as soon as possible.
“As one of the Many Volunteers at The Bargain Box, we were so glad to help with the Wonderful M-25 Program. We wish Ashley a full recovery! Thank You to Dr. Aguila for all your generosity to Ashley and others,” shares Julie Broder from the Bargain Box.
“Thank you to the ladies at the Bargain Box. This is unbelievable for us. You just don't hear those things in this world today; we're just very humble and just grateful,” says Dana, Ashley’s mom.
The spiritual inspiration for the M25 Program comes from Matthew 25:40:
"Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me." (Matthew 25:40b, NAB)
What if you could pay for your surgery and make your community stronger at the same time? This inspiring idea is the foundation of the M25 Program. M25 was created to give patients who cannot afford surgery or any other healthcare procedure a way to pay by donating their time to community service.
M25 works like this:
· The patient needs surgery or healthcare they cannot afford.
· Instead of dollars, they pay for the surgery with community service hours they do or others do for them.
The core mission of Total Pain Solutions from its inception has been to offer world-class healthcare to all comers in a way that’s compassionate, innovative, forward-thinking, affordable, and fair.
M25 Program at Total Pain Solutions
The M25 Program lifts the body, mind and soul of patients and the community by offering a way to pay for healthcare by donating time through community service.
Discover more media coverage of the innovative and life-changing program.
Dr. Demetrio Aguila is one of a handful of pain-focused peripheral nerve surgeons in the United States. Patients from all over world are finding him in search of relief for various chronic pain problems, previously considered untreatable. Total Pain Solutions (by Healing Hands of Nebraska) offers surgical and non-surgical solutions for a myriad of chronic pain problems.
If you would like to learn more about the M25 Program and Occipital Neuralgia, please contact Lisa Stark at the information below. They can also arrange interviews with Dr. Aguila, owners of the Bargain Box and Ashley Smith.
Lisa Stark
Communications Director at Total Pain Solutions
702-374-1573
lisa@starkmediastrategies.com
Multimedia
M25 Program Allows Ashley to Pay for Life-Changing Surgery
Ashley went from a vibrant young woman to bed-ridden for seven years with pain from Occipital Neuralgia. Luckily, thanks to the M25 Program and the kindness of strangers, she is scheduled to have the surgery.
