Kindness of Strangers Contributing Free Community Service Hours Helps Young Woman Pay for Life-Changing Surgery Through M25 Program as Featured on CNN

Ashley Smith, from Lakeland, Florida, needs a life-changing surgery to cure migraines from Occipital Neuralgia. Demetrio Aguila, MD is a pain-focused peripheral nerve surgeon who can eliminate her pain. To pay for the surgery, Ashley needs financial help. Dr. Aguila created the M25 Program where patients can finance their care with community service hours. Two strangers in tiny Elgin, Nebraska contributed more than 300 hours of community service to help Ashley reach her goal.