Digital Wellness Institute Announces ATB Financial as the First Certified Digitally Well Workplace™

The Digital Wellness Institute is pleased to announce that ATB Financial has been awarded the honor of being the first Certified Digitally Well Workplace™ in the world. This achievement signifies ATB’s commitment to prioritizing the digital well-being of its team members. A “Digitally Well Workplace” is one that prioritizes employee well-being by cultivating a positive digital culture and screen-life balance, thereby resulting in better workplace productivity, mental health, and retention.