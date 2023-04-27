Beyond Spots & Dots Portfolio Receives Highest Honors from AVA Digital Awards
Platinum Award Goes to Beyond Spots & Dots for Website Design in Marketing, PR & Advertising Category
Pittsburgh, PA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots received prestigious honors from the 2023 AVA Digital Awards. Beyond Spots & Dots’ Portfolio, which showcases a sample of the agency’s work for a multitude of clients, received Platinum Award recognition for Overall Website Production in the Marketing, PR, Advertising, and Digital Agency category.
“Our portfolio is meant to showcase the best of our agency’s work,” Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “To see it receive such high honors from the AVA Digital Awards exemplifies how our team’s passion and talent is at the forefront of our industry.”
Beyond Spots & Dots’ Portfolio received a complete overhaul to kick off 2023. A total redesign of the website showcases the full scope of services provided by the agency for clients in numerous industries. Campaigns and strategies implemented for clients from local businesses to nationwide corporations demonstrate the expertise the Beyond Spots & Dots team brings to advertising.
“We provide our clients with top-tier web design, brand development, marketing strategies, and more. Award-winning work is what we do,” Melanie Querry, President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “To know that our portfolio has received the highest possible honors helps show that we are always putting our best foot forward.”
The AVA Digital Awards recognize excellence by professionals in digital creativity, branding, and strategy. As an international competition, the AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected evaluators of creative work in the industry.
Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line results at beyondspotsanddots.com.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA; Columbus, OH; and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
“Our portfolio is meant to showcase the best of our agency’s work,” Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “To see it receive such high honors from the AVA Digital Awards exemplifies how our team’s passion and talent is at the forefront of our industry.”
Beyond Spots & Dots’ Portfolio received a complete overhaul to kick off 2023. A total redesign of the website showcases the full scope of services provided by the agency for clients in numerous industries. Campaigns and strategies implemented for clients from local businesses to nationwide corporations demonstrate the expertise the Beyond Spots & Dots team brings to advertising.
“We provide our clients with top-tier web design, brand development, marketing strategies, and more. Award-winning work is what we do,” Melanie Querry, President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “To know that our portfolio has received the highest possible honors helps show that we are always putting our best foot forward.”
The AVA Digital Awards recognize excellence by professionals in digital creativity, branding, and strategy. As an international competition, the AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected evaluators of creative work in the industry.
Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line results at beyondspotsanddots.com.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA; Columbus, OH; and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
Contact
Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.Contact
David Cross
412-246-9145
www.beyondspotsanddots.com
David Cross
412-246-9145
www.beyondspotsanddots.com
Categories