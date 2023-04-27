Atlanta CARES to Host STEMfest Youth Conference at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Educating Youth on Careers in the STEM Fields and Encouraging Minority Participation. Atlanta CARES is excited to continue its Ten Year Stem Campaign and to celebrate the campaign, the Ninth Annual StemFest Youth Conference.
The Atlanta CARES STEMfest Youth Conference will be held at Georgia Tech on May 6, 2023. Over 300 middle school and high school students will convene to engage in hands on STEM activities, learn about STEM careers, and interact with STEM professionals.
Contact
Atlanta CARES Mentoring MovementContact
Brenda Coleman
770-316-3487
www.atlantacaresmentors.org
