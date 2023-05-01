"The Stars in April," by Childress Ink Author Peggy Wirgau, Wins 2023 Christian Indie Award, Second Place, Young Adult

"The Stars in April," by Childress Ink author, Peggy Wirgau, wins second place 2023 Christian Indie Award in the young adult category. Historical fiction based on the true story of teen Titanic survivor and Michigander, Ruth Becker, published in 2021 with Iron Stream Media.