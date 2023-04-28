Chill Medicated Breaks Barriers as the First Cannabis Brand to Officially Sponsor 2023 WCLO Championship in Round Rock, Texas

Chill Medicated, a cannabis brand dedicated to destigmatizing the plant and promoting its potential for “athlete wellness and recovery”, has announced its sponsorship of the Women's Collegiate Lacrosse Organization championship in Round Rock, Texas. This historic sponsorship makes Chill Medicated the first cannabis brand to sponsor a nationally recognized sports tournament, following the recent national lift of cannabis restrictions in several sporting leagues.