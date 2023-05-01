"Sandy Paws and the Beach Adventure" – A Heartwarming Children's Book Now Exclusively Available on Amazon

"Sandy Paws and the Beach Adventure," a heartwarming children's book for ages 6-8 by David Visser, is now exclusively available on Amazon. This enchanting tale follows Sandy, a lovable golden retriever, on a delightful beach adventure with his family. The story, filled with captivating illustrations, teaches young readers about the importance of family time and life's simple joys.