Alternate E Source to Exhibit at Data Center World, Austin, TX, May 8-12, 2023
Alternate E Source will be exhibiting at Data Center World in Austin, TX on May 8-12. Featuring IoT smart sensor systems that monitor and protect critical rooms and IT equipment.
Landing, NJ, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternate E Source returns as an exhibitor this year with Data Center World 2023 hosted by the Austin Convention Center, in Austin, Texas. The event runs May 8 through May 12, 2023.
This year, the firm, Alternate E Source, is partnering with Paessler PRTG to provide a live demo of smart sensor and network monitoring that supports critical infrastructure such as data centers, telecom/fiber rooms, and critical facilities.
The solution set offers complete infrastructure monitoring. Ideally, the system detects and reports problems before the user even recognizes them.
The values that PRTG reads from the physical IoT smart sensors are in real time. The configuration of these sensors is easy-initially adding them and then defining thresholds for alarming. Smart sensors communicate via the software and the physical surroundings, climate, and network data is logged over time. In the event of a threshold “breach” communications are sent via email and SMS-texts to the authorized operations manager to address the issue immediately.
Alternate E Source and PRTG offer the two solutions that are the ideal extension for each other due to their variety of features and options. There is added value in managing power efficiency and enhancing security and regulatory compliance. Whether it is an extension for an existing system or a completely new build and design deployment – the cost for investment is considered operational expense and delivers a tangible ROI when the first outage has been avoided. High value equipment is continuously monitored and managed via onsite smart sensors that report to the easy-to-understand software platform.
In collaboration since 2015 in the US, the latest technology advancements from PRTG and Alternate E Source provide AI and machine learning that serve for better predictive analysis and forecasting. Physical automation can be achieved at the room level via the smart sensors which are IoT based-(Internet of things) and can be managed throughout an enterprise with the PRTG software platform. Risk mitigation for network connectivity, Power/HVAC, and physical support systems.
About Data Center World
Data Center World is the #1 Event for Data Center facilities and IT Pros and furthers education on best practices and technology advancements industrywide. The show runs through the week of May 8, 2023. Alternate E Source is located in booth 461.
About Alternate E Source
Alternate E Source provides smart IoT building technologies for remote monitoring and management of critical facilities. The focus is on environmental compliance, public safety, security, and efficiency. We believe monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Our products help our customers optimize their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures, offering continuous risk mitigation.
About Paessler PRTG
Since 1997, we offer monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Our products help our customers optimize and manage global infrastructures and assist reduction of energy consumption or emissions – for the future and the environment.
Contact
Alternate E SourceContact
Tanja Lewit
973-600-5170
www.alternateesource.com
844-536-8492
973 398-3835
