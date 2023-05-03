Pete Rizzo, a Founder of ACJR, to Moderate "The Great Ordinal Debate" at Bitcoin2023 Conference, May 19 in Miami
Pete Rizzo, a founder of the Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR) will moderate "The Great Ordinal Debate" panel discussion at the Bitcoin2023 Conference, May 18-20 in Miami.
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pete Rizzo, a founder of the Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers (ACJR), will moderate "The Great Ordinal Debate" panel discussion at the Bitcoin2023 Conference, May 18-20 in Miami. The panel is scheduled for 2 pm May 19 on the Nakamoto Main Stage. Panelists are Matt Corallo, open source engineer @ Spiral, Udi Wertheimer, co-founder of Taproot Wizards, and Eric Wall, magician @Taproot Wizards.
Rizzo is chief content officer at Bitcoin Magazine and editor at large for the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange. He is a founder of ACJR, the world's largest network of crypto journalists and researchers.
About Bitcoin2023
Bitcoin2023 is the world's largest Bitcoin conference, offering business-minded panel discussions, plus top-tier networking opportunities, panels, keynotes and workshops with speakers including Michael Lewis, Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Lyn Alden, Alex Gladstein and more. For the full agenda, visit the Bitcoin2023 website.
About ACJR
Founded in 2019, ACJR is the premier professional organization recognizing the best journalism and research on cryptocurrencies and blockchains. More than 1,100 journalists, researchers, and communications professionals participate in ACJR's Telegram (ACJR Public) channel dedicated to encouraging the highest quality standards of reporting and researching. For more information on ACJR and to access educational programming, visit acjr.network.
